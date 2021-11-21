5 worst Free Fire characters for ranked mode

Not all characters in Free Fire have been created equal. Some are much better than others in every possible way. Suffice to say, they are worth the diamonds and will help players secure Booyahs.

Then there are a few characters who are quite less useful. Their abilities are very situational and do not suit the ranked mode in-game. Players should avoid using them in most scenarios.

5 Free Fire characters that players should avoid in ranked mode

1) Nikita

Nikita is good with SMGs. Years of practice have enabled her to become proficient with the weapon. However, when it comes to being useful in Free Fire, she's far from it.

Her "Firearms Expert'' ability allows players to reload their SMGs faster. At max level, the reload speed is increased by 24%. Having a faster reload speed for a particular weapon is very situational, especially considering players do not use SMGs if they have a choice.

As such, using Nikita will not help most players in ranked mode.

2) Ford

Ford is a hardened navy veteran, and has seen a lot of action during his service days, making him very resilient. Nevertheless, his use in Free Fire is rather limited and situational.

His "Iron Will" ability reduces damage taken by players outside the safe zone. At max level, the damage reduction is increased to 24%. However, the question to be asked here is, "Why would players want to stay outside the safe zone?"

Especially when they can use other characters for a more controlled gameplay during ranked-mode.

3) Wolfrahh

Wolfrahh is a viral star and loves being the center of attention. He has one of the strangest abilities in Free Fire, which is extremely situational. His "Limelight" ability reduces damage from headshots by up to 25% and increases damage to the enemy's limbs by up to 20%.

While this ability sounds great, the catch is that it only works when others are viewing the player using this character. Since the bonus is conditional, if there are no viewers, the ability becomes useless.

4) Paloma

Paloma is an arms dealer and knows her way around ammunition. After years of innovation, she has discovered ways to carry assault rifle ammo without taking up inventory space.

At max level, her "Arms-dealing" ability allows her to carry 120 AR ammo without taking up inventory space. Even though this ability sounds great, players are better off using Night Panther's "Weight Training" ability to gain an extra 45 inventory space.

5) Maxim

Maxim loves food, and due to his appetite, he has developed an ability known as "Gluttony". This enables him to consume mushrooms and medkits at a faster rate.

At max level, it reduces the time for consuming mushrooms and medkits by 40%. While this ability sounds useful, shaving off microseconds to heal faster is very situational.

Since most players use pets or characters that provide healing buffs, faster healing is of no real use in Free Fire ranked matches.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: The list is in no particular order of ranking. Tthe article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan