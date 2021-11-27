5 worst passive character abilities in Free Fire

There are numerous characters to pick from in Free Fire. Some have active abilities, while others have passives. Both categories are helpful in their own right and provide benefits, though this is not the case for every character.

Some offer passive abilities that are rather underwhelming. Picking them for a character combo doesn't add much to the overall combat effectiveness of players.

Note: All abilities are at the characters' maximum level.

Avoiding using these characters and their abilities in Free Fire

5) Ford

Ford's Iron Will grants a 24% damage reduction when outside the safe zone. However, the question to be asked here is, "Why would players want to spend time outside the safe zone?"

If the goal of the match is to secure a Booyah, they need to keep moving towards the center. Furthermore, even if gamers are caught outside the safe zone, most of the time, they make it to safety without much effort.

4) Kla

Kla's Muay Thai allows players to deal 400% damage with their fists. However, bringing fists to a gunfight is not the smartest of ideas. Although it does inflict a lot of damage at point-blank range, getting close enough to the enemy is going to be difficult.

In the pursuit of achieving this task, users may get eliminated. While Kla could be useful for early-game fights in Free Fire, his ability loses value soon after.

3) Maxim

Maxim's "Gluttony" ability reduces the time it takes for users to eat mushrooms and use medkits by 40%. While this sounds useful in theory, since medkits don't take that long to apply, gamers will be wasting an ability slot by picking this skill.

Furthermore, since a lot of active abilities in Free Fire can heal players, having this one feels a bit underwhelming.

2) Dasha

Dasha's Partying On reduces fall damage by 50% and recovery time from falls by 80%. Additionally, it reduces the recoil buildup by 10% and maximum recoil by 10%.

While the recoil reduction bonus can come in handy, fall damage is very situational. Furthermore, if users are looking for accuracy bonuses, they are better off using Laura.

1) Paloma

Paloma's "Arms-dealing" ability allows players to carry 120 AR ammo without taking up inventory space. While the power is indeed good, using Night Panther's "Weight Training" skill to gain extra inventory space is a better option.

This allows gamers to pick other abilities more focused on combat or survivability in Free Fire.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: The list is in no particular order. The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer