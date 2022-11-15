50 best Free Fire pet names in November 2022

Free Fire and its MAX version offer a massive catalog of in-game items that serve different purposes. Players can employ accessories like cosmetics, outfits, emotes, and more to alter their in-game persona, while collectibles like characters and pets enhance their tactical prowess in battle.

Pets are adorable companions that accompany players on the battlefield and provide help during fights. The game allows players to alter the names of their pets and customize them multiple times. Players can either come up with a unique name or take inspiration from popular and stylish choices.

In the following section, readers can find as many as 50 pet name suggestions they can use in November 2022.

Garena Free Fire: 50 unique names to use for pets (November 2022)

Here are the best suggestions for pet names in Garena Free Fire or its MAX variant:

1. G.O.A.T.

2. ŁÏŤŤŁË♡ĶÏŇĢ°

3. ༺P₳₦Đ₳ツ༻

4. 𒆜ᴘʜᴏᴇɴɪx𒆜

5. ꧁sk°᭄Falcoᴮᴼˢˢ࿐

6. ☆♡°ČHÌĐÎÝÀ°♡☆

7. MR YETI

8. ✿꧁༒Mℜ•𝐀𝐑𝐂𝐓𝐈𝐂✿

9. ツＢａｎｄａｒＭａｍａ༉

10. Coco :>

11. Kacca baddam🐩

12. 『TG』 ཌĐʀᴀɢᴏƝད°ᴵᴰᴹ°ツ

13. 𝕼𝖚𝖊𝖊𝖓𝕮𝖆𝖙⇝

14. ⚡Sim多ส⚡

15. 彡[ᴛᴏᴏᴛʜʟᴇꜱꜱ]彡

16. 𓃠︎ᑕITTYᑕᗩT𓃠︎

17. 𝕯𝖆𝖗𝖐 𝕬𝖓𝖌𝖊𝖑

18. ᴋ͢͢͢ɪᴛᴛʏ☘

19. ⚠ ❄ɨℭɆ❋☠

20. ~Ƒr๏ຮtψ_Sнαdσω~

21. 🆆🅸🅽🆃🅴🆁🅰🅿🅴⚔

22. ⫷KiภgCสeຮสr⫸

23. b1a𝖈𝓴ђaω𝓴

24. ꧁₩ᗝᗝ𝕗꧂

25. 𝓭𝓾𝓰︾

26. Ððggð 🐶🐩

27. 🐑🅶Яeyhound

28. ⦇𝔗eⁿaciOS⦈

29. 𝔉𝔦𝔯𝔢𝔈𝔶𝔢𝔰☂

30. Ṩhi多e🛴

31. ❤♛𖤍SʟᴀUԍнтᴇʀ QUᴇᴇɴ𖤍♛❤

32. 𝓣𝓻𝓪𝓶𝓹💗

33. ØɯΣ⅁∀

34. ⧼Shaᖙ𐍉ʷKήight⧽

35. ∉乙ᵉus∌

36. ▥𝓑irᖙie?

37. ฿𝔩ⱥckᴍΛᴍbΛ

38. HYPER么BEAST

39. 𐌁ℓitzz⇜

40. ~C R A Z Y_S L A Y E R~

41. 𝔈𝔞𝔤𝔩𝔢𝔢𝔶𝔢𝔰🐧

42. ᴶᴮᴳᴸ_ʝσcҡεɾツ

43. ꧁☬⋆ТᎻᎬ༒ᏦᎥᏁᏳ⋆☬꧂

44. FoXƒᴬǫ☂`⁴⁵

45. ɓʆαɕƘԹίηƘ

46. ཌ丹lק𝓱aད

47. ❅やluto❅

48. ☘ＤｏｇｅＣ͢͢͢ｏｐ

49. ∂αякнσяѕє🎄

50. ★Ỽìքҽɾ★

In the following section, readers can find a step-by-step guide on how to change their pet's name in Garena Free Fire or its MAX version.

How to change the name of a pet

How to change the name of a pet in FF or FF MAX (Image via Garena)

Before you head to the step-by-step guide, you must copy your desired name from the list above. Alternatively, you can find pet name suggestions on websites like nickfinder.com or Fortnite Name Font.

Here's how you can change the name of your pet in FF/FF MAX:

Step 1: After copying the desired name, open Free Fire or its MAX variant on your phone, tablet, or laptop/PC (for those using an Android emulator).

Step 2: Log into the game using your preferred method.

If you use a guest account to sign into the game, you should bind it to a specific social media platform first. This will allow you to save in-game progress online while synchronizing your progress in FF and FF MAX (only one account can be used for both).

Use the edit icon to change the pet name (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After entering the game, open the 'Pet' section and select a pet.

Step 4: Tap the 'Edit' icon at the top of the screen to rename your desired pet. Paste the new name in the given box and make the changes.

Changing the pet's name will be free for the first time. However, after changing the name once, you will need to pay 290 diamonds for the next name change.

Poll : 0 votes