7 best Free Fire emotes every player should own in 2021

Garena Free Fire has expanded its resources over time after being introduced to the masses as a tight game for low-end and mid-range Android smartphones. Every new update brings new items and optimizations to the game.

Garena has introduced over 50 emotes in Free Fire so far and has continued to launch more through the in-game store, special events, Lucky Royales, and Elite Passes. Even the previously released emotes make a return to the game regularly.

Note: The following list is not in any particular order and includes the emotes available in Free Fire right now.

Top seven Free Fire emotes that everyone should own

1) Kongfu

Kongfu emote (Image via Free Fire)

Description:

"Pow! Pow! Bam!"

It is pretty evident by the name of Kongfu emote that it is inspired by the famous martial arts style, kung fu. Players get a chance with this stylish emote to showcase some kung fu moves in Free Fire. They can acquire the Kongfu emote for 399 diamonds through the Free Fire store.

2) Moon Flip

Moon Flip emote (Image via Free Fire)

Description:

"Watch my moon kick!"

The Moon Flip emote costs 399 diamonds and is one of the most stylish emotes ever in Free Fire. The emote's animation features a backflip that players can flaunt either in the waiting lobby or in a match.

3) Threaten

Threaten emote (Image via Free Fire)

Description:

"Do you dare to challenge me?"

It is pretty savage to mock opponents with a throat-slash gesture. Free Fire's Threaten emote does the same and is the most fitting one to tease the enemies, especially the knocked-out enemies.

Players can own Threaten emote with an exchange of 399 diamonds.

4) LOL

LOL emote (Image via Free Fire)

Description:

"You tryna' steal my loot while making me laugh?"

LOL lies in the class of the most popular Free Fire emotes because of many YouTubers. The animation features the character holding his stomach and pointing his/her finger while laughing. Players can spot LOL emote in plenty of YouTube thumbnails related to Free Fire.

LOL emote is priced at 399 diamonds and is available in the collection menu of the shop.

5) One-Finger Pushup (Cobra)

One-Finger Pushup emote (Image via Free Fire)

Description:

"Do not copy me"

One-Finger Pushup is a great way to showcase a character's strength by performing Bruce Lee's famous exercise. However, to own the One-Finger Pushup emote, players have to pay a price of 399 diamonds.

6) Challenge On

Challenge On emote (Image via Free Fire)

Description:

"My dance looks funny? Nope. Its all in the music!"

Challenge On emote is another amazing emote available in the store that everyone should own. Available at 399 diamonds, Challenge On shows some dance moves to taunt the enemies.

7) Bhangra

Bhangra emote (Image via Free Fire)

Description:

"Let's get some energy going"

The Bhangra emote is inspired by Punjabi folk dance of the same name and features its most essential steps. Much like the real bhangra, the emote is also pretty pleasant and amplifies energy.

Players can buy the bhangra emote from the collection menu in the shop at 399 diamonds.

