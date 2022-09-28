7 most subscribed Indian Free Fire MAX YouTubers in 2022

The battle royale title, Free Fire MAX, has established a huge playerbase in India. This prominence is reflected by the incredible growth of its community on notable social media platforms, especially YouTube.

A considerable number of players began their journey on the red platform by streaming the original title. Through consistency and ingenuity, they have managed to attract millions of fans and become YouTube celebrities.

Listing top 7 Indian Free Fire MAX content creators on YouTube

The following list consists of Indian Free Fire/Free Fire MAX YouTubers who have the highest number of subscribers.

7) UnGraduate Gamer

Subscriber count: 7.97 million

Ayush Dubey is the man behind the UnGraduate Gamer YouTube channel. Having published his first FF video on January 2, 2019, the YouTuber is known for his impressive consistency and zany personality.

Notably, Dubey also owns a couple more channels for livestreaming, vlogging, and other activities. Although he's a professional Free Fire esports player, the game's ban has significantly deterred his activities.

So far, the creator has published 1091 videos on the channel that have accumulated over 1.2 billion views.

Visit his channel here.

6) Two Side Gamers

Subscriber count: 11.1 million

Owned by Ritik Jain and Jash Dhoka, Two Side Gamers, aka TSG, is a household name in the community. Notably, TSG is one of the oldest Free Fire channels in India.

Its first upload was on October 31, 2018. Since then, the channel has featured 1770 content pieces, garnering over 11.1 million subscribers. As of writing, the channel has accrued over 1.95 billion views.

Both Jain and Dhoka are esports players and have competed in multiple official tournaments.

Visit their channel here.

5) Desi Gamers

Subscriber count: 13.2 million

Desi Gamers is a well-known channel owned by Amit Sharma, aka Amitbhai. He's one of the oldest YouTubers associated with Free Fire gaming. The channel published its first video on October 3, 2018.

Amitbhai is known for his eclectic content and boisterous personality. While most of his content hinges on Free Fire, the YouTuber also streams Minecraft, GTA and more.

His 1,248 videos have accrued over 1.97 billion views in total.

Visit his channel here.

4) Gyan Gaming

Subscriber count: 14.4 million

Gyan Gaming is a famous FF YouTube channel run by Sujan Mistri. Unlike other gamers on the list, Sujan's first upload on January 13, 2018 didn't pertain to Free Fire. In fact, his first Garena-relevant content was published on January 30, 2018.

He is mostly seen playing and livestreaming the BR shooter with another popular FF personality, Raistar. Viewers have consistently celebrated their collaborations.

Other than gaming, he also uploads vlogs on the channel. So far, he has filmed 2,587 videos that have accrued over 2.1 billion views.

Visit his channel here.

3) Lokesh Gamer

Subscriber count: 15.3 million

With a gigantic subscriber base of 15.3 million, Lokesh Gamer is India's third most subscribed Free Fire (MAX) YouTuber. He is widely considered as the diamond king of the Indian FF community.

Most of his content revolves around spending the in-game currency (diamonds) in various events. However, he often publishes vlogs as well.

Lokesh Gamer streamed his first video on April 7, 2019. With 1,211 content pieces behind him, his channel has accumulated over 1.5 billion views.

Visit his channel here.

2) AS Gaming

Subscriber count: 18.8 million

Owned by Sahil Rana, AS Gaming is one of the fastest-growing Free Fire MAX YouTube channels in the country. He made his debut on January 22, 2019.

Attached to Garena's prominent BR titles, Sahil also uploads pranks and vlogs on his channel. The YouTuber streams regularly with his brother, doing real life and in-game challenges.

Having uploaded 1,043 videos, AS Gaming has accrued over 2.5 billion views on the platform.

Visit his channel here.

1) Total Gaming

Subscriber count: 33.6 million

Ajay, aka Ajjubhai, is the voice behind the Total Gaming YouTube channel. Surprisingly, the creator hasn't revealed too much about himself and avoids streaming with a facecam.

That said, his channel has been leading the list for a long time. Aside from the FF category, Total Gaming is also India's second-most subscribed individual creator. However, it remains top for gaming channels in the country.

Ajay's humorous commentary and consistency are cited as the reasons for his success. His first Free Fire upload arrived on December 2, 2018. So far, the creator's 1,919 videos have garnered over six billion views.

The YouTube star also boasts a massive following on other social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Visit his channel here.

Note: This article solely reflects the author's views. Also, the data displayed under each YouTube channel is accurate as of September 27, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far