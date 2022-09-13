Raistar's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in September 2022

Many Indian YouTubers who post content related to Free Fire have seen phenomenal success in the past few years. Raistar is one such notable personality who has been able to amass a massive following due to his incredible gameplay.

He currently has 6.99 million subscribers on his primary channel and over 165 million views. He also has 2.7 million Instagram followers.

Fans can find details about his Free Fire MAX ID and stats in the section below.

Raistar’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire MAX ID is 12022250, and his IGN is ‘Raistar Jod.’ He is a part of the ‘RAI BROTHERS’ guild, whose ID number is 61575940.

The content creator is currently ranked Bronze I in the Battle Royale mode and Gold I in the Clash Squad mode. His stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Raistar's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Raistar has featured in 3550 solo games in the solo mode and has been victorious on 401 occasions, leading to a win rate of 11.29%. He has 10778 kills and 4688 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.42 and a headshot percentage of 43.50%.

The YouTuber has made a total of 4502 appearances in the duo mode and has bettered his foes in 707 matches, corresponding to a win rate of 15.70%. He has 14388 frags and 5268 headshots with a K/D ratio of 3.79 and a headshot percentage of 36.61%.

Raistar has also competed in 16532 squad matches and remained unbeaten in 2760 games, retaining a win rate of 16.69%. He has 54411 kills and 26071 headshots with a K/D ratio of 3.95 and a headshot percentage of 47.91%.

Ranked stats

Raistar’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Raistar is yet to play ranked solo, duo, or squad matches in the current season of Free Fire MAX.

CS Career

Raistar’s Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

Raistar has participated in 4125 games in the Clash Squad mode and has 2123 victories, resulting in a win rate of 51.47%. He has 31519 eliminations and 22161 headshots with a KDA of 1.79 and a headshot percentage of 70.31%.

Note: Raistar’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (September 13, 2022). They are subject to change as he plays more matches.

Raistar’s YouTube earnings

Earnings of Raistar from his main YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

Raistar’s monthly YouTube earnings from his main channel lie between $506 and $8.1K. His projected yearly income ranges from $6.1K to $97.1K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Although Raistar has only uploaded a few videos to his main channel, he has garnered great numbers. His oldest Free Fire video dates back to December 2019, and he currently has 35 uploads. His most-watched video has 14 million views.

According to Social Blade, he has garnered 40 thousand subscribers and 2.024 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Raistar also runs two other channels on the platform – Rai Live and Rai Plays. The former has 2.67 million subscribers, and the latter has 147 thousand subscribers.

Edited by Siddharth Satish