Kill2Head's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in September 2022

Ansh Bond, commonly known as Kill2Head, has become one of the most popular Indian Free Fire content creators. He has amassed a significant following on his channel due to the diverse range of content he has regularly uploaded related to challenges, gameplay, and more.

His primary channel currently features 3.07 million subscribers, alongside more than 300.851 million views. Within that, he has gained 10 thousand subscribers and 2.774 million views in the period of the previous 30 days.

Kill2Head’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Kill2Head’s Free Fire MAX ID is 712686969. He is ranked Heroic in the Battle Royale mode, while his rank in Clash Squad is Gold I.

Lifetime stats

Here are Kill2Head's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Kill2Head has played 3031 solo games and has bettered foes in 147, converting to a win rate of 4.84%. He has bagged 5173 kills and has 1392 headshots, coming down to a K/D ratio of 1.79 and a headshot percentage of 26.91%.

The player has also featured in 3371 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 272, leading to a win rate of 8.06%. There are 5234 frags and 1348 headshots to his name at a K/D ratio of 1.69 and a headshot percentage of 25.75%.

Ansh Bond has made 5998 appearances in the squad mode and has 1107 victories, corresponding to a win rate of 18.45%. With 13156 kills and 3446 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.69 and a headshot percentage of 26.19%.

Ranked stats

Kill2Head's has not played solo ranked matches (Image via Garena)

Speaking of the ongoing ranked season, Kill2Head has played four duo matches and has secured wins in all of them, maintaining a win rate of 100.00%. At a K/D ratio of 85.00 and a headshot percentage of 68.24%, he has 85 kills and 58 headshots.

The YouTuber has finally participated in 74 squad games and has come out on top on 51 occasions, retaining a win rate of 68.91%. In the process, he has 584 kills and 330 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 25.39 and a headshot percentage of 56.51%.

Note: Kill2Head’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (September 11, 2022). They are subject to change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Kill2Head’s YouTube earnings

Details about Kill2Head's earnings from his main YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

Kill2Head’s monthly YouTube earnings are between $693 and $11.1K. On the other hand, the projected yearly income of the content creator ranges from $8.3K to $133.1K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Kill2Head has been regularly posting Free Fire-based videos for the past few years. The oldest video on his channel is a “Solo vs Squad” Clash Squad gameplay dating back to July 2020. There are currently more than 260 uploads to his name, with the most-watched one having more than 14 million views.

Around a year back, the content creator possessed a subscriber count of 1.99 million, gaining around 1.1 million since then.

Kill2Head also runs two other channels on the platform – Ansh Bond 2.0 and Kill2Head Shorts. At the time of writing, there were 84.4 thousand and 14.8 thousand subscribers, respectively.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen