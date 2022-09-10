Sanjoy Das Official's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in September 2022

Known for his YouTube Shorts, Sanjoy Das (or Sanjoy Das Official) is one of the most popular content creators to have emerged from the Indian Free Fire community.

He currently has 10.3 million subscribers and 3.01 billion views on his primary YouTube channel called Sanjoy Das Official. He also has 135k followers on Instagram.

Sanjoy Das Official’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Sanjoy Das Official’s Free Fire MAX ID is 310793574. He is ranked Gold III and Silver III in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes, respectively.

His stats in the game are provided below:

Lifetime stats

Sanjoy Das Official's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Sanjoy Das Official has played 1316 solo matches and has bagged 211 victories, recording a win rate of 16.03%. He has racked up 3454 kills and 562 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.13 and a headshot percentage of 16.27%.

The YouTuber has also featured in 2087 duo matches and has won on 343 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 16.43%. With a K/D ratio of 3.01 and a headshot percentage of 18.15%, he has 5257 kills and 954 headshots in this mode.

Sanjoy Das Official has competed in 8051 squad matches and has 1641 Booyahs to his name, translating to a win rate of 20.38%. He has 25685 kills and 6085 headshots in this mode, making his K/D ratio 4.01 and his headshot percentage 23.69%.

Ranked stats

Sanjoy Das Official's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Sanjoy Das Official has played eight squad matches in Free Fire MAX’s ongoing Battle Royale season. His team has secured two victories, converting to a win rate of 25.00%. With 21 kills and five headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 3.50 and a headshot percentage of 23.81%.

The content creator is yet to play matches in the ranked duo and solo modes.

CS Career

Sanjoy Das Official's Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

Sanjoy Das Official has played 4331 Clash Squad matches and has won 1755 of them, maintaining a win rate of 40.52%. He has accumulated 14475 kills and 5095 headshots, translating to a KDA of 1.66 and a headshot percentage of 35.20%.

Note: Sanjoy Das Gaming's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (September 10, 2022). They are subject to change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Sanjoy Das Official’s YouTube earnings

Details about Sanjoy Das Official's earnings from his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

Sanjoy Das Official’s monthly YouTube earnings are between $8.8K - $140.7K. Meanwhile, his yearly earnings range between $105.5K and $1.7 million. (Source: Social Blade)

Sanjoy Das Official's YouTube channel

The first Free Fire-related video on Sanjoy Das Official’s primary YouTube channel was posted in July 2020. He currently has more than 1490 uploads on the channel, with the most popular video having been watched 37 million times.

According to Social Blade, Sanjoy Das Official has acquired 200k subscribers and 35.172 million views in the last 30 days.

The YouTuber also runs another channel called Sanjoy Das, with 870k subscribers. However, he has not posted any content on the channel in the past few months.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh