ME Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in September 2022

Mebin Mathew, also known as ME Gamer, is a YouTuber from India who posts videos dedicated to Garena Free Fire. Over the course of the last few years, he has been publishing unique content and streaming the battle royale title in the Malayalam language.

ME Gamer possesses a subscriber count of 891 thousand, and his videos have over 147 million views. The content creator also has 655 thousand followers on Booyah and 230 thousand followers on his Instagram handle.

ME Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

ME Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 436415374, and his IGN is “ME GAMER.” He is the leader of the “L!VE SQUAD” guild, whose ID number is 3016276019.

Currently, the content creator is ranked Heroic in the Battle Royale mode and Platinum I in the Clash Squad mode. The stats maintained by him are listed below.

Lifetime stats

ME Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

ME Gamer has played 2509 solo games and has 154 victories, resulting in a win rate of 6.13%. He has accumulated 5267 kills and 1469 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.24 and a headshot percentage of 27.89%.

The YouTuber has also featured in 3766 duo matches and has been victorious on 387 occasions, leading to a win rate of 10.27%. With 7978 frags and 1415 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.36 and a headshot percentage of 17.74%.

Mebin Mathew has competed in 11205 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 2177 matches, retaining a win rate of 19.42%. He has 31104 kills and 5406 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.45 and a headshot percentage of 17.38%.

Ranked stats

ME Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

ME Gamer has played eight solo games in the Free Fire MAX's ranked season but has no wins. He has 13 kills and four headshots with a K/D ratio of 1.63 and a headshot percentage of 30.77%.

The player has appeared in eight duo games and has two first-place finishes, corresponding to a win rate of 25.00%. He has 49 kills and five headshots for a K/D ratio of 8.17 and a headshot percentage of 10.20%.

The content creator has played 141 squad matches and has secured 17 victories, resulting in a win rate of 12.05%. He has 407 frags and 88 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.28 and a headshot percentage of 21.62%.

Note: ME Gamer's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (September 9, 2022). They are subject to change as he plays more matches in the game.

ME Gamer’s YouTube earnings

ME Gamer's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

ME Gamer’s monthly YouTube earnings lie between $588 and $9.4K. His yearly earnings from the channel are projected to be between $7.1K and $112.9K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

ME Gamer has been uploading Free Fire content for over three and a half years, and his oldest video dates back to February 2019. He currently has more than 880 uploads to his name, and his most-watched video has garnered 1.7 million views.

According to Social Blade, ME Gamer has gained eight thousand subscribers and 2.352 million views in the last 30 days.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish