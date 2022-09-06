Attitude Gamers' Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in September 2022

Shivam Raj, aka Attitude Gamers, is an Indian YouTuber who uploads fun and engaging videos related to Garena Free Fire. Recently, he has been primarily focusing on YouTube Shorts while occasionally posting other kinds of content.

Attitude Gamers’ main channel currently boasts a massive subscriber count of 1.06 million, and his cumulative view count is over 98.93 million. He has also been operating a second channel called Agf Attitude, with 17.5 thousand subscribers and 277 thousand views.

Attitude Gamers’ Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Attitude Gamers’ Free Fire MAX ID is 371984750. The YouTuber is ranked Diamond II and Platinum IV in Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes, respectively.

His current stats in Free Fire MAX are listed below:

Lifetime stats

Attitude Gamers' lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Attitude Gamers has played 2414 solo games and has 172 wins, converting to a win rate of 7.12%. He has notched 5038 kills and 1446 headshots, leading to a K/D ratio of 2.25 and a headshot percentage of 28.70%.

He has played 2191 duo games and has been victorious on 282 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 12.87%. The player has 5009 frags and 1166 headshots with a K/D ratio of 2.62 and a headshot percentage of 23.28%.

The content creator has also appeared in 3059 squad games, and his team has ended up winning 475 matches, leading to a win rate of 15.52%. He has gathered 7743 kills and 1884 headshots at a K/D ratio of 3.00 and a headshot percentage of 24.33%.

Ranked stats

Attitude Gamers' ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the current season, Attitude Gamers has played ten solo games and has one win for a win rate of 10.00%. He has 31 kills and seven headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.44 and a headshot percentage of 22.58%.

The YouTuber has additionally featured in two duo matches but has no victories. With five kills and two headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.50 and a headshot percentage of 40.00%.

CS Ranked

Attitude Gamers' Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

Attitude Gamers has played 4763 Clash Squad games and has 2928 Booyahs, securing a win rate of 61.47%. He has 29386 kills and 9098 headshots, maintaining a KDA of 2.13 and a headshot percentage of 30.96%.

Note: Attitude Gamers' Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (September 6, 2022). These are subject to change as he plays more matches in the game.

Attitude Gamers’ YouTube earnings

Attitude Gamers' income from his main YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

Attitude Gamers’ monthly YouTube earnings through his main channel are between $3.3K and $53.3K. In the meantime, his projected yearly income ranges between $40K and $639.3K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

For the past several years, Attitude Gamers has regularly posted Free Fire-related content, and his oldest video is a livestream from June 2019. He currently has around 190 videos on his channel. The most-watched video has over 5.3 million views.

In September 2020, Attitude Gamers had 17.4 thousand subscribers. He has gained over one million subscribers in the last two years.

According to Social Blade, the content creator has gained 105 thousand subscribers and 13.318 million views in the last 30 days alone.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish