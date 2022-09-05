Lovely Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in September 2022

Lovely Gaming is among India’s most prominent Tamil content creators who upload videos related to Free Fire. He has built a substantial fanbase due to the informative content he posts on the battle royale title.

Lovely Gaming currently features 802 thousand subscribers, alongside more than 60 million views on his channel. He also has over 128K Instagram followers and approximately 980 Discord server members.

Lovely Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Lovely Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 1197527353. He is ranked Heroic and Silver III in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes.

Here are the stats ensured by Lovely Gaming within Garena Free Fire MAX:

Lifetime stats

Lovely Gaming’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Lovely Gaming has played 1739 solo games and has come out on top on 83 occasions, converting to a win rate of 4.77%. He has garnered 2508 kills and 624 headshots for a K/D ratio of 1.51 and a headshot percentage of 24.88%.

In duo matches, the content creator has bettered his foes in 118 of the 1421 matches, leading to a win rate of 8.30%. There are 2267 eliminations and 456 headshots to his name at a K/D ratio of 1.74 and a headshot percentage of 20.11%.

The YouTuber has also secured 681 victories in 4615 squad games, corresponding to a win rate of 14.75%. At a K/D ratio of 2.18 and a headshot percentage of 20.72%, he has 8580 frags and 1778 headshots.

Ranked stats

Lovely Gaming’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire MAX’s ongoing season, the streamer has featured in one solo match and has received the win, maintaining a win rate of 100.00%. He has 11 kills with seven headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 11.00 and a headshot percentage of 63.64%.

The player has competed in five duo games but has no victories. With 13 eliminations and one headshot, he has a K/D ratio of 2.60 and a headshot percentage of 7.69%.

Lastly, he has made 60 appearances in the squad mode and remained unbeaten in ten, retaining a win rate of 16.66%. The broadcaster has 146 frags and 33 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.92 and a headshot percentage of 22.60%.

Note: Lovely Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (September 5, 2022). These are subject to change as he plays more matches in the game.

Lovely Gaming’s YouTube earnings

Lovely Gaming’s revenue stats (Image via Social Blade)

Lovely Gaming’s monthly YouTube earnings are between $251 and $4K. The yearly earnings of the content creator are in the range of $3K and $48.2K (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

Lovely Gaming uploads content related to upcoming in-game content, events, and more. He has been running the channel for the past few years, and the oldest video dates back to January 2020. There are 619 uploads, of which the most-watched one has gained 1.7 million views.

According to Social Blade, Lovely Gaming has garnered 2 thousand subscribers and 1.005 million views in the previous 30 days.

He also runs a second channel named ‘Lovely Vloggers,’ with more than 38.9 thousand subscribers and 1.11 million views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer