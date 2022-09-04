R_S Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in September 2022

R_S Gaming is a fast-growing Free Fire content creator who has become quite popular in the Indian community of the game. He primarily uploads YouTube Shorts centered around the battle royale title, and his videos are fun and engaging.

At the time of writing, R_S Gaming features a massive subscriber count of over 2.12 million, while also having more than 174 million cumulative video views. Furthermore, his follower count on the Instagram handle is closing in on the 8000 mark.

Specifics about the R_S Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID are provided below.

R_S Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

R_S Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 1572729714. He is ranked Silver II and Platinum I in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes.

Details about the stats maintained by him are provided below:

Lifetime stats

These are the lifetime stats maintained by the YouTuber (Image via Garena)

R_S Gaming has played 886 solo games and has bettered his foes on 37 occasions, retaining a win rate of 4.17%. He has bagged 1151 kills and 264 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.36 and a headshot percentage of 22.94%.

In the duo mode, the player has appeared in 1646 matches and remained unbeaten in 121, upholding a win rate of 7.35%. There are 1987 frags and 469 headshots to his name at a K/D ratio of 1.30 and a headshot percentage of 23.60%.

The YouTuber has also participated in 2227 squad games, and his team has managed to secure the win in 363, leading to a win rate of 16.29%. At a K/D ratio of 2.23 and a headshot percentage of 25.33%, he has 4153 eliminations and 1052 headshots.

Ranked stats

The content creator has not played ranked matches in the ongoing season (Image via Garena)

Within Free Fire MAX’s BR-ranked season, R_S Gaming has not played any matches in all three modes, i.e., solo, duo and squad.

CS Career

R_S Gaming's Clash Squad stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Looking at the game’s Clash Squad mode, the prominent content creator has played 5896 games and has garnered 3168 victories, maintaining a win rate of 53.73%. He has accumulated 22581 kills, alongside 8918 headshots, having a KDA ratio of 1.62 and a headshot percentage of 39.49%.

Note: R_S Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (September 4, 2022). These are subject to change as he continues to play more matches in the battle royale title.

R_S Gaming’s YouTube earnings

R_S Gaming's earnings from his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

R_S Gaming’s monthly YouTube earnings are estimated to be between $5.9K and $94.8K. On the other hand, his projected yearly earnings will lay in the range of $71.1K to $1.1 million. (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

R S Gaming has amassed a large following by routinely posting Free Fire-related YouTube Shorts. The oldest video on his channel is from September 2021, and he has worked hard to post amazing content throughout the last year.

There are currently over 340 uploads to his name, the most-watched of which has over 11 million views.

As per the Social Blade website, R_S Gaming has accumulated 200 thousand subscribers and 23.711 million views in the last 30 days. This is undeniable proof of his meteoric rise in popularity within the game’s community.

