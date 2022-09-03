Desi Chhora’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in September 2022

Vicky Kumar, also known as Desi Chhora, is a YouTuber from India who is well-known for his Garena Free Fire content. He frequently posts gameplay videos and YouTube Shorts.

Desi Chhora currently has 714K subscribers on his primary YouTube channel called DESI CHHORA_YT. The videos on the channel boast 91.339 million combined views. The content creator also has 18K followers on Instagram.

Desi Chhora’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Desi Chhora’s Free Fire MAX ID is 546649762. He is ranked Master in both Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes.

Given below are Desi Chhora’s stats in Free Fire:

Lifetime stats

Desi Chhora's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Desi Chhora has played 3688 solo matches and has won on 376 occasions, recording a win rate of 10.19%. He has bagged 7774 kills and 1883 headshots, making his K/D ratio 2.35 and his headshot percentage 24.22%.

The YouTuber has won 650 of the 3563 duo matches he has played, translating to a win rate of 18.24%. He registered 9428 eliminations and 1798 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.24 and a headshot percentage of 19.07%.

Desi Chhora has also played 17628 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 6546 of them, maintaining a win rate of 37.13%. With 58488 kills and 14236 headshots to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 5.28 and a headshot percentage of 24.34%.

Ranked stats

Desi Chhora's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Desi Chhora has played one ranked duo match this season but has failed to secure a win. He has three kills and one headshot to his name, with a K/D ratio of 3.00 and a headshot percentage of 33.33%.

The content creator has also featured in 169 ranked squad matches, and his team has secured 110 victories, making his win rate 65.08%. He has racked up 1025 frags and 459 headshots in this mode, translating to a K/D ratio of 17.37 and a headshot percentage of 44.78%.

CS Career

Desi Chhora's Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

Desi Chhora has played 4831 Clash Squad games and has secured 3395 victories, maintaining a win rate of 70.28%. With 23051 kills and 8556 headshots to his name, he has a KDA of 2.30 and a headshot percentage of 37.12%.

Note: Desi Chhora's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (September 3, 2022). They are subject to change as he plays more matches in the game.

Desi Chhora’s YouTube earnings

Desi Chhora's earnings from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

Desi Chhora’s monthly and yearly YouTube earnings from his channel are $2.5K - $39.6K and $29.7K - $475.8K, respectively. (Source: Social Blade)

Desi Chhora’s YouTube channel

Desi Chhora has created a lot of content on Garena Free Fire. The first video on his primary YouTube channel was posted in December 2020. Since then, he has uploaded over 350 videos, with the most watched one boasting 91.33 million views.

According to Social Blade, the content creator has acquired 62K subscribers and 9.912 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Desi Chhora also has a second YouTube channel called DESI CHHORA ARMY. It has 18K subscribers, with its videos having over 104K views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh