Techno Banda’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in September 2022

Events are a regular feature in Free Fire MAX, and several content creators like Aayush Tiwari (popularly known as Techno Banda) create content that keeps players updated about the latest challenges and rewards in the game.

Apart from events, Techno Banda regularly posts short videos on the channel where he can be seen playing the battle royale title. The Indian YouTuber already has over 1.6 million subscribers. In addition to his following on YouTube, Aayush also commands 108k followers on his Instagram handle.

Techno Banda’s Free Fire MAX ID

Techno Banda’s Free Fire MAX ID is 973043187. The popular player has achieved Diamond 2 in the BR-Ranked season, and Heroic in the CS Ranked season.

His stats in the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Techno Banda's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Techno Banda has participated in 1740 solo matches and ended up winning 79 games, resulting in a win rate of 4.54%. He has taken down 2438 opponents and landed 596 headshots, approximating a K/D ratio of 1.47 and a headshot rate of 24.45%.

He's been victorious in 142 out of 1693 duo matches, converting to a win rate of 8.38%. The YouTuber has secured 3170 kills, 599 of which are headshots, approximating a K/D ratio of 2.04 and a headshot rate of 18.90%.

Techno Banda has earned 1801 Booyahs in 9296 squad games, equaling a win rate of 19.37%. He has bagged precisely 23500 kills with 5052 headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 3.14 and a headshot rate of 21.50%.

Ranked stats

Techno Banda's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

He has featured in 26 squad games and has bettered the opposition eight times to chalk up a win rate of 30.76%. The YouTuber has notched 72 kills with 32 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4 and a headshot rate of 44.44%.

Apart from this, Techno Banda is yet to participate in any solo or duo matches in the current Free Fire MAX-ranked season.

Clash Squad stats

Techno Banda's Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

The Indian star has competed in 6693 Clash Squad games in Free Fire MAX and has 3788 wins, registering a win rate of 56.59%. In these games, he has secured 34596 eliminations with 19985 headshots, corresponding to a KDA of 1.57 and a headshot rate of 57.77%.

Note: Techno Gaming Banda’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 2 September 2022. This is subject to change as he features in more matches in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

Techno Banda's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, the YouTuber’s monthly income is within the range of $224 to $3.6K. The earnings for the entire year are projected to be between $2.7K and $43K.

YouTube channel

Aayush Tiwari launched his new YouTube channel a few years ago and has regularly created videos focusing on Free Fire. He has uploaded over 500 videos, which have collectively garnered 98.8 million views.

His channel had half a million subscribers in mid-2020. It later surpassed the coveted one million subscriber milestone by the end of the year and crossed 1.5 million subscribers earlier this year. The channel has been growing consistently as he has gained 10k subscribers and 896.269k views in the last 30 days alone.

