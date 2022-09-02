We R Gamers' Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, earnings, and more

Ayush Boss, otherwise known by the name of his YouTube channel We R Gamers, is an Indian Free Fire YouTuber. He is part of the iconic BOSS guild inside the game and has been creating content related to the title for the past few years.

At the time of writing, We R Gamers has a subscriber count of 1.06 million, and his videos have received more than 38 million views. Additionally, he currently has 103,000 people following him on his Instagram handle.

We R Gamers’ Free Fire MAX ID and stats

We R Gamers’ Free Fire MAX ID is 113382678. He is a Master in BR-Ranked, while his rank in Clash Squad is Heroic. His stats are:

Lifetime stats

We R Gamers' lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

We R Gamers has played 1,970 solo games and has exactly 200 victories, translating to a win rate of 10.15%. He has got 4388 kills and has 1,472 headshots, leading to a K/D (kill/death) ratio of 2.48 and a headshot percentage of 33.55%.

Within the game’s duo mode, he has made 2,183 appearances and has come out on top on 352 occasions, with a win rate of 16.12%. The player has bagged 4,722 kills and 1,209 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.58 and a headshot percentage of 25.60%.

Ayush Boss has also featured in 17,677 squad games and has bettered his foes in 5,940, maintaining a win rate of 33.60%. At a K/D ratio of 4.89 and a headshot percentage of 29.49%, he has acquired 57,433 frags and 16,939 headshots.

Ranked stats

We R Gamers' ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire MAX's ongoing BR-ranked season, We R Gamers has played one solo match but failed to get the win. He has nine kills with five headshots at a K/D ratio of 9.00 and a headshot percentage of 55.56%.

The YouTuber has further participated in 292 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 156, retaining a win rate of 53.42%. With 2,064 frags and 1,363 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 15.18 and a headshot percentage of 66.04%.

CS career

We R Gamers' Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

In the Clash Squad game mode, We R Gamers has played 6,178 games and has got 3,350 victories, corresponding to a win rate of 54.22%. He has 32,888 kills and 16,204 headshots at a KDA (kills deaths assists) of 2.15 and a headshot percentage of 49.27%.

Note: We R Gamers' Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (September 1, 2022). They are subject to change as he plays more matches in the game.

We R Gamers’ YouTube earnings

Earnings of the content creator (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, We R Gamers’ monthly and yearly earnings are between $20-$318 and $239-$3.8K, respectively.

We R Gamers’ YouTube channel

We R Gamers has been posting videos on Free Fire regularly, and his content is based on several aspects of the battle royale title. His channel’s oldest video is from November 2020, and he has consistently uploaded content since then.

He presently has exactly 250 uploads to his name, the most-watched of which has received 1.3 million views. According to the Social Blade website, We R Gamers has acquired 10 thousand subscribers, alongside 79.525 thousand views in the last 30 days.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh