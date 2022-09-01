Messy Talk's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, earnings, and more

Aryan Sanwal, also known as Messy Talk, is an Indian YouTuber whose content revolves around Garena Free Fire. Players of the popular battle royale game recognize him from the short videos and clips he posts on his channel.

His primary YouTube channel, also called Messy Talk, boasts a subscriber count of over 7.07 million. His videos have over 695.65 million views.

The content creator also has 91.4K followers on Instagram.

Messy Talk’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Messy Talk’s Free Fire MAX ID is 770515474. He is the leader of the MESSY ARMY guild, whose ID number is 3012796952.

Messy Talk is ranked Heroic and Diamond II in Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes, respectively. His stats in the game are listed below:

Lifetime stats

Messy Talk's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Messy Talk has played 2125 solo matches in Free Fire and has 105 victories to his name, converting to a win rate of 4.94%. He has 3039 kills and 746 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.50 and a headshot percentage of 24.55%.

The YouTuber has also featured in 3563 duo matches and has won 342 of them, translating to a win rate of 9.59%. He has secured 5734 frags and 1186 headshots, making his K/D ratio 1.78 and his headshot percentage 20.68%.

Messy Talk has played 10044 squad matches and has won on 1817 occasions, recording a win rate of 18.09%. With a K/D ratio of 2.08 and a headshot percentage of 19.38%, he has 17083 kills and 3311 headshots in this mode.

Ranked stats

Messy Talk's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Messy Talk has featured in 24 squad games in Free Fire MAX’s ongoing BR ranked season. He has emerged victorious in eight of those matches, maintaining a win rate of 33.33%. With 65 kills and 12 headshots to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.06 and a headshot percentage of 18.46%.

The content creator is yet to play matches in the ranked duo and solo modes.

CS Career

Messy Talk's Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

Messy Talk has participated in 5459 Clash Squad matches, and his team has won 2878 times, translating to a win rate of 52.72%. He has 20708 kills and 7984 headshots in this mode for a KDA of 1.45 and a headshot percentage of 38.56%.

Note: Messy Talk’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (1 September 2022). They are subject to change as he plays more matches in the battle royale.

Messy Talk’s YouTube earnings

Details about Messy Talk's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Messy Talk’s monthly and yearly YouTube earnings are $8.2K - $130.5K and $97.8K - $1.6 million, respectively (Source: Social Blade).

Messy Talk’s YouTube channel

Messy Talk has been uploading content to his primary channel for quite a few years. The channel has more than 490 uploads, with the most watched video gaining 26 million views.

According to Social Blade, Messy Talk has earned 200K subscribers and 32.614 million views in the last 30 days.

The content creator also runs three other YouTube channels – Messy Army, Messy’s Live, and Messy Updates. Their subscriber count stands at 841K, 29.7K, and 3.39K, respectively.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh