PS Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, earnings, and more

Prabhat Sahu, aka PS Gamer, is an Indian YouTuber who posts content focusing on Garena Free Fire. Through his videos, he strives to keep the community updated on all the events and challenges in the battle royale title.

His main YouTube channel has 1.21 million subscribers and has received over 125 million views. Apart from this, he also has 100 thousand followers on his Instagram profile.

PS Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

PS Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 524477567. He is the leader of the “PS★GAMER” guild, whose ID number is 66705372.

The YouTuber is currently ranked Heroic and Platinum I in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes, respectively. His stats in Free Fire are as follows:

Lifetime stats

PS Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

PS Gamer has played 3333 solo games and managed to bag 202 victories, with a win rate of 6.06%. He has 5674 kills and 1552 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.81 and a headshot percentage of 27.35%.

He has bettered foes in 309 out of 3605 matches in the game’s duo mode, leading to a win rate of 8.57%. With 6329 frags and 1266 headshots, the player has a K/D ratio of 1.92 and a headshot percentage of 20.00%.

Prabhat Sahu has also played 7321 squad games and has 1107 victories, corresponding to a win rate of 15.12%. He has 14004 kills with 2942 headshots at a K/D ratio of 2.25 and a headshot percentage of 21.01%.

Ranked stats

PS Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

During the ongoing ranked season of Free Fire MAX, PS Gamer has featured in seven solo games but failed to secure a win. He has nine eliminations with four headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.29 and a headshot percentage of 44.44%.

The content creator has played 43 matches in the duo mode and has no victories. He has 89 kills with 24 headshots at a K/D ratio of 2.07 and a headshot percentage of 26.97%.

The YouTuber has played 46 ranked squad games and has two Booyahs, retaining a win rate of 4.34%. He has 128 kills with 33 headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.91 and a headshot percentage of 25.78%.

Note: PS Gamer’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (31 August 2022). They are subject to change as he plays more matches in the game.

PS Gamer’s YouTube earnings

PS Gamer's income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

PS Gamer’s monthly and yearly YouTube earnings are stated to lie within the range of $517 - $8.3K and $6.2K - $99.2K, respectively.

YouTube channel

Over the last few years, PS Gamer has worked hard to regularly upload game-related content. The oldest video on his channel was uploaded in June 2019, and he currently has over 1630 uploads. The most-watched video has garnered 1.7 million views.

According to Social Blade, PS Gamer has acquired 2.067 million views in the last 30 days. Prabhat Sahu also runs another channel called ‘Ps Gaming,’ with 155 thousand subscribers and 1.569 million views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish