Luffy OP's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, earnings, and more

Luffy OP is a YouTuber who is well-known for his Garena Free Fire content. He has posted many game-related videos over the years and has recently begun uploading YouTube Shorts.

Luffy OP’s YouTube channel of the same name currently has a subscriber count of 2.56 million, with 234.32 million views. His other channel, called Luffy Iz Live, has 135K subscribers and 9.97 million views.

Luffy OP’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Luffy OP’s Free Fire MAX ID is 1127309745. He is currently ranked Heroic and Platinum II in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes, respectively.

His stats in the game are provided below:

Lifetime stats

Luffy OP's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Luffy OP has played 848 solo matches and has secured 40 victories, translating to a win rate of 4.71%. He has bagged 908 kills and 183 headshots for a K/D ratio of 1.12 and a headshot percentage of 20.15%.

The content creator has also won 163 of the 955 duo matches he has played so far, maintaining a win rate of 17.06%. He has secured 2275 frags and 463 headshots, making his K/D ratio 2.87 and his headshot percentage 20.35%.

Luffy OP has featured in 10606 squad matches and has won on 2672 occasions, achieving a win rate of 25.19%. With 30384 kills and 7431 headshots in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 3.83 and a headshot percentage of 24.46%.

Ranked stats

Luffy OP's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Luffy OP has featured in 14 squad matches in the ongoing Free Fire MAX ranked season and has eight Booyahs, boasting a win rate of 57.14%. With a K/D ratio of 10.33 and a headshot percentage of 16.13%, he has 62 kills and 10 headshots in this mode.

The YouTuber is yet to play a match in the ranked duo or solo modes.

CS Career

Clash Squad stats maintained by Luffy OP (Image via Garena)

Luffy OP has played 4650 Clash Squad matches, and his team has emerged victorious in 2928 of them, translating to a win rate of 62.97%. With 25778 kills and 10180 headshots to his name, he has a KDA of 2.04 and a headshot percentage of 39.49%.

Note: Luffy OP’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (30 August 2022). They are subject to change as he plays more matches in the game.

Luffy OP’s YouTube earnings

Details regarding the earnings of Luffy OP from his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

Luffy OP’s monthly and yearly earnings from his YouTube channel lie between $2.6K - $42.3K and $31.7K - $507.5K, respectively. (Source: Social Blade)

Luffy OP’s YouTube channel

Luffy OP has been creating Free Fire content for a while, and his rise has been remarkable. He had 1.19 million subscribers on his primary channel in March 2021 and gained over 1.35 million subscribers over the last year and a half.

There are currently 620 videos on the channel, with the most watched one having over 33 million views.

According to Social Blade, Luffy OP has acquired 240K subscribers and 10.572 million views in the last 30 days.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh