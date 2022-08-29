RJ Rock's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, earnings, and more

RJ Rock is a rising content creator from India who creates and shares videos about Garena Free Fire in Tamil. Gameplay is usually the focus of his content, and he regularly posts challenges and other related content.

As of this writing, RJ Rock is on its way to a massive milestone of one million subscribers, with a current total of 885 thousand. Meanwhile, the cumulative view count on the videos has surpassed 189 million views.

RJ Rock’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

RJ Rock’s Free Fire MAX ID is 540787023. He is currently ranked Diamond II and Platinum II in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes, respectively.

His stats in the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

RJ Rock's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

RJ Rock has played 6264 solo games and has 1214 first-place finishes, converting to a win rate of 19.38%. He has secured 20569 eliminations and 10100 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.07 and a headshot percentage of 49.10%.

The content creator has featured in 3037 matches in the duo mode and has been victorious on 771 occasions, leading to a win rate of 25.38%. He has 10779 kills and 3359 headshots, with a K/D ratio of 4.76 and a headshot percentage of 31.16%.

The YouTuber has appeared in 4218 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 817 matches, possessing a win rate of 19.36%. He has 14007 kills and 4608 headshots, with a K/D ratio of 4.12 and a headshot percentage of 32.90%.

Ranked stats

RJ Rock's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the current ranked season of Free Fire MAX, RJ Rock has appeared in 65 solo games and has ten first-place finishes, retaining a win rate of 15.38%. He has notched 150 kills with 94 headshots at a K/D ratio of 2.73 and a headshot percentage of 62.67%.

He has also played ten squad matches but is yet to win any games. He has 47 kills and 26 headshots for a K/D ratio of 4.70 and a headshot percentage of 55.32%.

CS Career

RJ Rock's Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

RJ Rock has played 1709 games in Free Fire MAX's Clash Squad mode and has 1254 wins, upholding a win rate of 73.38%. He has 11590 kills and 6333 headshots for a KDA of 3.06 and a headshot percentage of 54.64%.

Note: RJ Rock's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (29 August 2022). They are subject to change as he plays more matches in the game.

RJ Rock’s YouTube earnings

RJ Rock's income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

RJ Rock’s monthly and yearly YouTube earnings lie between $796 - $12.7K and $9.6K - $152.9K, respectively. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

RJ Rock has been creating content on YouTube for the past few years. As mentioned above, his videos are based on the gameplay aspect of the battle royale title, and fans find them incredibly fun and engaging.

At the moment, there are more than 570 uploads on RJ Rock’s channel, and the most-watched video has 2.1 million views.

As per Social Blade, RJ Rock has managed to gain seven thousand subscribers and 3.186 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Edited by Siddharth Satish