Yord’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, earnings, and more

Content creation around Free Fire has boomed in recent years, with many gamers worldwide starting YouTube channels centered on the battle royale title. Yord is one of the most prominent personalities to emerge from the game’s community, and his Spanish videos are entertaining to watch.

Currently, he boasts a subscriber count of 2.57 million while also having more than 337.240 million total views. Yord additionally has 74.8 thousand followers on Instagram, demonstrating his widespread popularity.

Yord’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Yord’s Free Fire MAX ID is 199332437, and his IGN is ‘YORD 2M.’ He is ranked Diamond III and Gold IV in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes, respectively.

Lifetime stats

Yord's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Yord has played 5202 solo games and has bettered foes in 448, converting to a win rate of 8.61%. At a K/D ratio of 3.01 and a headshot percentage of 31.90%, he has 14315 kills and 4566 headshots.

Speaking of the duo mode, the content creator has remained unbeaten in 305 of the 3321 appearances, possessing a win rate of 9.18%. With 8164 eliminations and 2076 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.71 and a headshot percentage of 25.43%.

The player also appeared in 4310 squad matches and came out on top on 755 occasions, leading to a win rate of 17.51%. He has 10272 frags and 2409 headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.89 and a headshot percentage of 23.45%.

Ranked stats

Yord's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Within Free Fire MAX’s ranked season, Yord has featured in 30 solo matches and has two victories, retaining a win rate of 6.66%. There are 72 kills and 28 headshots to his name at a K/D ratio of 2.57 and a headshot percentage of 38.89%.

Within the duo matches, he has made 21 participations and has two first-place finishes, upholding a win rate of 9.52%. He has 51 kills and 19 headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.68 and a headshot percentage of 37.25%.

The YouTuber has also played 14 squad matches but has failed to secure a win. He has 56 kills and 19 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.00 and a headshot percentage of 33.93%.

Note: Yord’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (28 August 2022). They are subject to change as he plays more matches in the game.

Yord’s YouTube earnings

Details regarding Yord's monthly and yearly earnings from his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

Yord’s monthly and yearly YouTube earnings are between $1K - $16.1K and $12.1K - $193.5K, respectively. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Yord is one of the veteran Free Fire content creators, with the oldest video on his channel dating back to March 2018. Over the last four and a half years, he has established a large following by posting game-related content.

As of this writing, the prominent personality has over 670 uploads to his name, the most-watched of which has 8.5 million views. According to Social Blade, Yord has garnered 10 thousand subscribers and 4.032 million views in the last 30 days.

He also has a second channel, ‘YORD SS,’ with 58.8k subscribers and 361.812 thousand views.

