PN Kiara’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, earnings, and more

PN Kiara is an emerging content creator who posts fun and exciting Garena Free Fire videos on YouTube. She is a member of PRONATION, one of India’s most popular in-game guilds.

At the moment, PN Kiara has 334K subscribers on her primary YouTube channel called KIARA ᴾᴺ. The videos on the channel have a combined view count of 14.91 million.

PN Kiara’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

PN Kiara’s Free Fire MAX ID is 937351111. She is ranked Bronze II in the Battle Royale mode and Grandmaster I in the Clash Squad mode.

Given below are PN Kiara’s stats in the game and other details.

Lifetime stats

PN Kiara's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

PN Kiara has played 5877 solo matches and has bagged 332 victories, translating to a win rate of 5.64%. She has 8814 eliminations and 1922 headshots for a K/D ratio of 1.59 and a headshot percentage of 21.81%.

The YouTuber has also featured in 3419 duo matches and has won on 265 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 7.75%. She has recorded 5728 kills and 1199 headshots, with a K/D ratio of 1.82 and a headshot percentage of 20.93%.

PN Kiara has played 3380 squad matches and has 525 Booyahs to her name, making her win rate 15.53%. With a K/D ratio of 2.57 and a headshot percentage of 21.74%, she has 7350 kills and 1598 headshots.

Ranked stats

PN Kiara's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

PN Kiara played and won one solo match in Free Fire MAX's current ranked season, boasting a win rate of 100.00%. She recorded 21 kills and 12 headshots in the match, making her K/D ratio 21.00 and her headshot percentage 57.14%.

The content creator is yet to participate in any matches in the ranked duo or squad modes this season.

CS Career

PN Kiara's stats in Clash Squad (Image via Garena)

PN Kiara has played 5508 Clash Squad matches and has emerged victorious 3257 times, translating to a win rate of 59.13%. She has 22718 eliminations and 8863 headshots to her name, with a KDA of 2.03 and a headshot percentage of 39.01%.

Note: PN Kiara’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (27 August 2022). They are subject to change as she plays more matches in the game.

PN Kiara’s YouTube earnings

Details about PN Kiara's earnings from her YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, PN Kiara’s monthly and yearly YouTube earnings are $224 - $3.6K and $2.7K - $43.1K, respectively.

PN Kiara’s YouTube channel

The first video on PN Kiara's primary YouTube channel, KIARA ᴾᴺ, was posted in September 2021. The channel currently has 260 videos, with the most watched one having more than 891K views.

According to Social Blade, PN Kiara’s channel has gained 9K subscribers and 897.335K views in the last 30 days.

PN Kiara also runs another YouTube channel, where she uploads vlogs and other types of content. It currently has 6.27K subscribers and 41.676K views.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh