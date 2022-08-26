Gaming iCON’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, earnings, and more

Sanjay, better recognized by the name Gaming iCON, is a Free Fire YouTuber from Rajasthan, India. His content mainly focuses on gameplay, and he provides tips, tricks, and more.

The Gaming iCON channel currently has a subscriber count of 1.3 million and more than 83 million views. The content creator also runs a second channel called ‘Sanjay Choudhary’, with 40.7 thousand subscribers and 1.51 million views.

Below are details regarding Gaming iCON’s Free Fire MAX ID and more.

Gaming iCON’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Gaming iCON’s Free Fire MAX ID is 977725291, and his IGN is “GMIG_iCON-2M.” He is the leader of the GAMING ICON guild, whose ID number is 65333080.

The YouTuber is currently ranked Bronze III in the Battle Royale mode and Diamond II in the Clash Squad mode. The stats maintained by him are provided below:

Lifetime stats

Gaming iCON’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Gaming iCON has played 1620 solo games and has 113 first-place finishes, converting to a win rate of 6.97%. He has accumulated 3264 kills and 1031 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.17 and a headshot percentage of 31.59%.

The content creator has 209 wins in 2173 matches in the duo mode, retaining a win rate of 9.61%. With 4344 frags and 1298 headshots, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.21 and a headshot percentage of 29.88%.

Sanjay has played 7040 games in the squad mode and has been victorious on 1800 occasions, possessing a win rate of 25.56%. He has 19383 kills and 6000 headshots with a K/D ratio of 3.70 and a headshot percentage of 30.95%.

Ranked stats

Gaming iCON’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the current ranked season, Gaming iCON has not played any matches in all three modes – solo, duo, or squad.

CS Career

Gaming iCON’s CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Gaming iCON has played a total of 7092 Clash Squad games and has managed to secure 4227 wins, ensuring a win rate of 59.60%. He has garnered 41038 kills and 23575 headshots in the game mode with a KDA of 1.82 and a headshot percentage of 57.45%.

Note: Gaming iCON’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (25 August 2022). They are subject to change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Gaming iCON’s YouTube earnings

Gaming iCON’s income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

Gaming iCON’s estimated monthly and yearly YouTube earnings are between $451 - $7.2K and $5.4K - $86.5K, respectively. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Gaming iCON’s oldest video on the channel dates back to April 2019, and he has regularly uploaded content related to Garena Free Fire since August 2019.

At the moment, the content creator has over 670 videos to his name. The most popular video is about securing headshots with the Desert Eagle, and it has over 4.8 million views.

As per Social Blade, Gaming iCON has garnered 20 thousand subscribers and 1.802 million views in the last 30 days.

