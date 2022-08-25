Sukh FF’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, earnings, and more

Sukhram Chaudhary, otherwise known as Sukh FF, is an Indian YouTuber from Jaipur who is known for his Garena Free Fire content. He frequently streams the battle royale title and posts entertaining game-related videos on his channel.

Sukh FF, his primary YouTube channel, boasts a massive subscriber count of 1.54 million and a combined view count of 142.78 million.

The content creator also runs another channel called SukhisLive, which has 164K subscribers and 2.908 million views.

Sukh FF’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Sukh FF's Free Fire MAX ID is 1344190435. He is the leader of the ‘SUKH ARMY’ guild, whose ID number is 66260478.

Sukh FF is currently ranked Platinum IV and Platinum III in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes, respectively. His stats in Free Fire MAX are listed below:

Lifetime stats

Sukh FF's lifetime stats in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Sukh FF has played 1945 solo matches and has 140 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 7.19%. He has recorded 3809 kills and 681 headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.11 and a headshot percentage of 17.88%.

The YouTuber has featured in 1730 duo matches and has won on 113 occasions, making his win rate 6.53%. With a K/D ratio of 1.80 and a headshot percentage of 17.83%, he has 2916 eliminations and 520 headshots.

Sukh FF has also played 6139 squad matches and has secured 1063 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 17.31%. With 13979 kills and 1900 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.75 and a headshot percentage of 13.59%.

Ranked stats

Sukh FF has only played a few ranked matches in the current season (Image via Garena)

Sukh FF has played two squad matches in the current Free Fire MAX ranked season and won both of them, boasting a win rate of 100.00%. He has 19 eliminations with one headshot, translating to a K/D ratio of 19.00 and a headshot percentage of 5.26%.

The content creator has not played any matches in the ranked duo and solo modes.

CS Career

Sukh FF's stats in Clash Squad (Image via Garena)

Sukh FF has played 7850 Clash Squad matches and has secured 4431 victories, making his win rate 56.45%. He has recorded 31329 kills and 7546 headshots, maintaining a KDA of 1.74 and a headshot percentage of 24.09%.

Note: Sukh FF’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (25 August 2022). They are subject to change as he plays more matches.

Sukh FF’s YouTube earnings

Details about Sukh FF's earnings from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

At the time of writing, Sukh FF’s monthly and yearly YouTube earnings are reportedly $1K - $16.5K and $12.4K - $197.7K, respectively. (Source: Social Blade)

Sukh FF’s YouTube channel

Sukh FF has been creating content on YouTube for a while now, and his rise to fame has been remarkable.

The first video on his primary channel was posted in November 2020. The channel now has over 370 uploads. The most watched video, titled Prank Call on Ajjubhai94, has 5.2 million views.

According to Social Blade, Sukh FF has gained 4.118 million views in the last 30 days, although his subscriber count has remained unchanged.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh