Gullu YT’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, earnings, and more

Gullu YT is an emerging Indian YouTuber who makes videos centered around Garena Free Fire. He is known for his outstanding gameplay and frequently streams the battle royale title on his channel.

At the time of writing, his primary YouTube channel, Gullu YT, has 874K subscribers. His videos have 87.364 million views combined.

Gullu YT’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Gullu YT's Free Fire MAX ID is 226506232. He is currently ranked Platinum II and Grandmaster II in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes, respectively.

His current stats in the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Gullu YT's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Gullu YT has played 2676 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 428 of them, maintaining a win rate of 15.99%. He has 7522 kills and 2606 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.35 and a headshot percentage of 34.65%.

The content creator has won 866 of the 3618 duo matches he has played, translating to a win rate of 23.93%. With a K/D ratio of 3.59 and a headshot percentage of 22.93%, he has 9870 frags and 2263 headshots in the mode.

Gullu YT has also competed in 27311 squad matches and has secured 10226 wins, making his win rate 37.44%. With 97375 eliminations and 27912 headshots to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 5.70 and a headshot percentage of 28.66%.

Ranked stats

Gullu YT's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing Free Fire MAX ranked season, Gullu YT has played three solo matches and has secured one win for a win rate of 33.33%. He has recorded 26 kills and 23 headshots, translating to a K/D ratio of 13.00 and a headshot percentage of 88.46%.

The YouTuber has also featured in two ranked squad matches but has failed to secure a victory. He has recorded eight kills so far, all of which are headshots. This makes his K/D ratio 4.00 and his headshot percentage 100.00%.

CS Career

Gullu YT's Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

Gullu YT has participated in 6306 Clash Squad games in Free Fire MAX and has secured 4314 victories, maintaining a win rate of 68.41%. With 28937 eliminations and 14404 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.07 and a headshot percentage of 49.78%.

Note: Gullu YT’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (24 August 2022). They are subject to change as he plays more matches.

Gullu YT’s YouTube earnings

Details about Gullu YT's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Gullu YT’s monthly and yearly YouTube earnings are reportedly $503-$8.1K and $6K-$96.6K, respectively. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

The oldest video on Gullu YT’s channel was posted in October 2019. There are currently more than 920 videos on the channel, with the most watched one having 3.2 million views.

According to Social Blade, Gullu YT has gained 10K subscribers and 2.013 million views in the last 30 days.

The content creator also runs another YouTube channel called Gullu Gaming Live, which has 19.5K subscribers. However, he hasn't posted any videos in the last few months.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh