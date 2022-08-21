Rahul Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, earnings, and more

Rahul Mondal, aka Rahul Gaming or Rahul Mamu, is an Indian YouTuber best known for his humorous and unique videos related to Garena Free Fire. His highly engaging content has established him on YouTube through which he garners great numbers.

Rahul Gaming recently surpassed the 1.5 million subscriber milestone, with his current total standing at 1.52 million. He also has two channels, ’Rahul Mamu vlog' and ’RG Shorts', with 128 thousand and 10.9 thousand subscribers, respectively.

Rahul Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Rahul Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID is 207488184. He is currently placed in Diamond II and Platinum I in Battle Royale and Clash Squad, respectively.

The YouTuber's Free Fire MAX stats are listed below:

Lifetime stats

These are lifetime stats maintained by Rahul Gaming (Image via Garena)

Rahul Gaming has played 810 solo games and has gathered 104 first-place finishes, possessing a win rate of 12.83%. He has accumulated 1782 kills and 310 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.52 and a headshot percentage of 17.40%.

Coming to duo mode, the YouTuber has made 1522 appearances and has come out on top on 147 occasions, retaining a win rate of 9.65%. There are 3476 kills and 1203 headshots to his name at a K/D ratio of 2.53 and a headshot percentage of 34.61%.

Finally, Rahul Mondal has partaken in 3380 squad matches and 602 Booyahs, corresponding to a win rate of 17.81%. He has 8442 frags with 1811 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.04, and a headshot percentage of 21.45%.

Ranked stats

Rahul Gaming has not played ranked solo games in the ongoing season (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire MAX's ranked season, Rahul Gaming has competed in 13 duo games with no wins. With a K/D ratio of 2.08 and a headshot percentage of 11.11%, he has 27 kills and three headshots.

The content creator has featured in 10 squad matches but has failed to secure a single win. He has 18 eliminations and three headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.80 and a headshot percentage of 16.67%.

CS Career

Stats maintained by Rahul Gaming in the Clash Squad game mode (Image via Garena)

Rahul Gaming has played 2348 Clash Squad matches and has had 1404 victories, which results in a win rate of 59.80%. He has had 11111 kills and 3885 headshots with a KDA of 1.87 and a headshot percentage of 34.97%.

Note: Rahul Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (22 August 2022). They are subject to change as he will play more matches.

Rahul Gaming’s YouTube earnings

Details about Rahul Gaming's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Rahul Gaming’s monthly YouTube income lies between $1.4K - $23.1K. Inasmuch, his annual income from the video sharing platform lies between $17.3K - $276.7K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Rahul Mondal has been operating the Rahul Gaming channel for the past few years. He regularly uploads content, and there are currently 206 uploads on his channel, which have gathered a view count of over 152 million. The most-watched video on his channel has accumulated over 4.2 million views.

According to Social Blade, Rahul Gaming has earned over 30 thousand subscribers and 5.765 million views over the last 30 days.

