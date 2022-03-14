A guide to using 360° gloo wall trick in Free Fire MAX (March 2022)

Garena Free Fire MAX has some essential features that are tactically vital for almost every player's gameplay strategy. Gloo walls in the MAX variant are crucial for defending against enemy firepower. However, many factors like timing, placement, direction, exposure, and more play a decisive role in the effectiveness of gloo walls.

Hence, players must focus on acquiring new skills and tricks to help themselves during a fight. They can survive the challenging battle royale matches while also making it easy to claim victory in clash squad mode. The 360° gloo wall trick is one such trick that players should add to their armory as the same can be helpful for different combat situations and strategies.

Garena Free Fire MAX: A guide on how to deploy the 360° gloo wall

Players can keep the sensitivity adjustments higher (Image via Garena)

Players should know that a 360° gloo wall trick involves deploying multiple shields that cover the users from all directions. The trick consists of the use of movement. It is only beneficial when players can execute it as quickly as possible.

Gamers can also tweak their settings, which will allow them to enhance the efficiency of controls. They can set their general sensitivity to 100 while adjusting the buttons on the controls' layout. Players can also use the practice mode to change the HUD.

Gamers should follow the steps given below to deploy a 360° gloo wall in Free Fire MAX:

The first step (Image via YouTube/OP GAMEPLAY)

Step 1: Keep the crosshair in the downward direction to deploy the gloo walls closer.

The second step (Image via YouTube/OP GAMEPLAY)

Step 2: Press the grenade (gloo wall) and crouch buttons together before tapping and dragging the right fire key.

The final step (Image via YouTube/OP GAMEPLAY)

Step 3: Tap the right fire button, then move the joystick in one direction. Players must drag the fire button in opposite to keep stacking the gloo walls one by one.

They can quickly deploy a 360° gloo wall following all the steps.

Players can keep some controls closer (Image via YouTube/OP GAMEPLAY)

However, it is not as easy as it seems on paper because players should have decent control over their movement and grip. As mentioned earlier, players must customize their HUD layouts. They can keep the running button closer to gloo wall control, while they can put the right fire key next to crouch.

Adjusting HUD will enable users to get comfortable with the grip while using the gloo wall trick. Players can also employ Free Fire MAX's training mode to help them efficiently maneuver while deploying a gloo wall.

Edited by Shaheen Banu