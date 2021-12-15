Active Free Fire redeem code to get Mob Boss Loot Crate and surfboard today (15 December 2021)

Finding a valid Free Fire redeem code is a fantastic deal for gamers, as these can provide a range of rewards, including outfits, loot boxes, and several other cosmetic items. Players must redeem them through the official Rewards Redemption Site.

For non-spending users, it is a great option. However, the server restriction and usually a short validity imply that these must be used quickly. Currently, one redemption code is working on 15 December 2021 and offers a surfboard and loot crate.

Working Free Fire redeem code for 15 December 2021

Season of Love Surfboard (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: FF11NJN5YS3E

Rewards: Season of Love Surfboard and Mob Boss Loot Crate

The code is functional at the moment. Thus, players should waste no time in using it because the exact validity is unknown.

Note: As with all the redeem codes, even the one provided above has a server restriction and subsequently only works on the Indonesia server. All others who do not belong to the given server and attempt to claim it will face an error.

Here are a few of the other codes released for the Indonesia region in the last few days:

FF10HXQBBH2J

FF101TSNJX6E

FF11DAKX4WHV

FFACIDCAWJBZ

More Free Fire redeem codes can be found here.

Guide to using redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site

Step 1: To utilize the aforementioned Free Fire redeem code, you must first go to the game's Rewards Redemption Site.

You must not get deceived by any counterfeit website as you might end up losing your account. Hence, you can directly reach the official website using this link.

Step 2: You must then sign in with the method that is associated with your Free Fire account.

Step 3: After this is complete, you can paste the code 'FF11NJN5YS3E' into the text field.

Rewards can be collected through the mail (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: You can tap on the 'Confirm' option to complete the redemption. Subsequently, the rewards can be claimed from the in-game mail.

It is important to note that guest accounts do not work for redemption, and users who possess such accounts will have to first bind them. Also, if there is an error stating that the redemption failed as the code is invalid or redeemed, it is likely that the code has expired.

Edited by Shaheen Banu