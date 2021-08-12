Active Free Fire redeem code for today (12th August): Get free skins

Free Fire has a variety of enticing in-game cosmetics such as bundles and skins, as well as other items like pets and characters.

These items and cosmetics are highly sought after, and players are always on the lookout for methods to acquire them. In order to obtain them, players usually have to spend diamonds, which are in-game currency that must be purchased using real money. This is not a feasible option for most players.

Redeem codes have emerged as the ideal solution for this problem. These codes are one of the best ways to obtain exclusive in-game items at no cost.

Garena usually releases these alphanumeric codes on Free Fire's official social media handles or live streams.

Working Free Fire redeem code for today (12th August)

Users stand a chance to obtain Astronaut or Spacefarer after opening the crate (Image via Free Fire)

Code: FF9M2GF14CBF

Rewards: Pumpkin Land Parachute & Astronaut Pack

The code has been tested and is valid at the time of writing. However, it may expire soon, so players must claim the rewards as soon as possible.

Note: Please keep in mind that these rewards are only available to users on the Indonesia server. When a player from another region claims this redeem code, they will receive an error message stating that the code cannot be used in their region.

Procedure to claim free rewards through Free Fire redeem code

Step 1: Go to Free Fire's official Rewards Redemption Site using the link provided below:

Website: Click here

Step 2: Sign in using the platform that has been linked to your Free Fire account. The available platforms on the website are Facebook, Huawei ID, Google, Apple ID, Twitter, and VK.

Guest users will not be able to use Free Fire redeem codes to claim rewards on the website.

You should log in on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After you have logged in, a text field will appear on the screen. Paste the redeem code (in this case: FF9M2GF14CBF) to avoid any errors.

You can paste the redeem code into the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Click the confirm button to complete the procedure.

Step 5: After the code has been successfully redeemed, launch Free Fire and head to the in-game mail section to collect the items.

If the redeem code has expired, players will receive an error message and will no longer be able to claim the rewards.

