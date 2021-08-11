Garena Free Fire redeem codes: Redemption process, possible rewards, expiry, and more details

Free Fire redeem codes are a blessing for players who cannot afford to spend money on diamonds, which are needed to purchase in-game items. Using these codes, players can get various rewards without having to spend any diamonds.

Redeem codes are usually released on Free Fire's official social media handles, and players must use them as soon as possible to avoid missing out on the rewards.

All you need to know about Free Fire redeem codes

Redemption Procedure

Players can follow these steps to claim rewards using Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Head over to the official Rewards Redemption Site, a website set up specifically for Free Fire players to claim redeem codes.

Guest users are ineligible for using redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Sign in using one of the six platforms available on the website.

Players can either paste or enter the redeem code in the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Once logged in, enter the redeem code released for your region.

Step 4: Press the confirm button. When a dialog box appears on the screen, click on the OK button.

Step 5: Open Free Fire and go to the in-game mail section to collect the rewards.

Possible Rewards

Players can use Free Fire redeem codes to get a large variety of in-game items for free. These codes typically reward players with loot boxes and weapon crates. Sometimes, players may even get unique skins and bundles.

Redeem codes occasionally offer characters, pets and even diamonds as rewards.

Validity and other errors

The error that will be displayed when a player uses an expired redeem code (Image via Garena Free Fire)

A Free Fire redeem code can only be used for a limited duration. Players should not use a code that has expired.

When players try to use an expired redeem code, they will get the error message in the image above once they click on the "Claim" button.

The error message that will be displayed when players use a redeem code that is meant for another region (Image via Free Fire)

Additionally, Free Fire redeem codes cannot be used by players worldwide as they tend to be released for users on a specific server.

Players who use a redeem code that is not meant for their region will receive an error notice like the one in the image above.

