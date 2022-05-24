Active Free Fire redeem code for today (24 May 2022): How to get free MP40 New Year

Crates are one of several methods available in Free Fire for acquiring gun skins. Players regularly purchase them using diamonds from the store, while the developers occasionally provide them for free to users.

Redeem codes are one of the primary and easiest ways to acquire skins without spending diamonds. Players should grab these codes when offered for free, as they provide an opportunity to get permanent gun skins.

Note: Players in India are advised to avoid playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban. They can sign in to their account in Free Fire MAX, which was not among the banned applications, to continue their progress.

Working Free Fire redeem code for today (24 May): Free gun skin

MP-40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate (Image via Garena)

Redeem code: 3ANGMEEJY8FJ

Rewards: MP-40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

Server: Europe

Users can open the crate mentioned earlier to acquire a free MP40 New Year skin. However, it may be temporary or permanent, depending on their luck.

The code is tested and is functional at the time of writing. It is strongly recommended that all eligible gamers from the given server quickly redeem this code and obtain the rewards.

Gamers can find redeem codes for other servers here.

Procedure to get rewards through Free Fire redeem codes

The most difficult part of obtaining rewards through the redeem code is finding a working code. Once this is accomplished, gamers may access the official Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site and sign in to their account to get the rewards.

The step-by-step instructions for the same are outlined below:

Step 1: Open the official Rewards Redemption Site in a web browser. Gamers may click this link to access it directly.

Step 2: The next step entails users logging in to their account on the webpage. They may use one of the many options, including Facebook, Twitter, Google, and more.

Users with guest IDs cannot use the redeem code. They will have to bind their account to any of the available platforms before accessing the account.

Paste 3ANGMEEJY8FJ in the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Subsequently, gamers may paste 3ANGMEEJY8FJ in the given area.

However, users should make sure that they belong to the European server before using the website.

Step 4: Individuals can click the confirm button to redeem the code. Clicking okay when a message box appears will inform them about the reward. The items will be sent to the user's account within 24 hours of successful redemption.

Rewards must be claimed through the mail box (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Players can open the mailbox and claim the gun crate. Subsequently, they should access the vault and open the crate.

Additionally, once the code has become invalid, it will give an error reading, "Failed to redeem. This code is invalid or redeemed."

Edited by Danyal Arabi