Aditech’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more details in July 2021

Atharva Rao is an up-and-coming Free Fire YouTuber who has gained immense popularity over the past year. His channel, Aditech, currently costs a massive subscriber count of 3.14 million.

He is known for his interesting gameplay video challenges and more, thanks to his engaging commentary.

He has seen a rise from 37K subscribers to over 3 million, which is quite astonishing in this time frame. Here’s an overview of his stats, ID, and other information.

Aditech’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 779084851. Aditech’s stats as of July 6th, 2021.

Lifetime stats

Aditech has featured in 4253 squad games and has stood victorious in 1553, securing a win rate of 36.51%. He has eliminated 9431 foes and retained a K/D ratio of 3.49.

The content creator has 212 Booyahs in 2220 duo matches, managing a win rate of 9.54%. With 4310 frags, he has held a K/D ratio of 2.15.

He has won 210 of the 2020 solo matches, which comes down to a win rate of 10.39%. The streamer has notched 3747 frags securing a K/D ratio of 2.07.

Ranked stats

The YouTuber won 138 of the 204 squad games, upholding a win rate of 67.64%. He has eliminated 984 foes at a K/D ratio of 14.91.

The internet star has participated in 12 duo matches, bettering his foes in nine of these, corresponding to a win percentage of 75%. With a K/D ratio of 16.33, he has 49 kills.

The broadcaster has engaged in 41 solo games and remained unbeaten in 10, resulting in a win ratio of 24.39%. In this process, he has bagged 79 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.55.

Note: The stats of the players used in the article are recorded at the time of writing it. They are subject to change as Aditech continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Aditech’s approximated income as per Social Blade

Aditech is expected to earn approximately $10.9K to $175K monthly, with the total yearly earnings adding between $131.2K and $2.1M (Source: Social Blade).

Adi'stech’s YouTube channel

Aditech has been creating videos related to Free Fire for a while, and the moment has 247 of them present on his YouTube channel. As mentioned above, he has 3.14 million subscribers with around 245 million views combined.

To visit Aditech’s channel, readers can tap here.

