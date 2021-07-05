Mr Ali’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more details in July 2021

Mohamed Ali is a prominent face in the Free Fire community and is known by his YouTube channel - Mr Ali YT. He is also a professional player and influencer for MCES Africa.

In terms of content creation, his channel has garnered a massive subscriber count of 1.24 million and over 91 million views in total. In the last 30 days, he has accumulated 661K views.

Mr Ali’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 47218299. Mr Ali’s stats as of July 5th, 2021, are:

Lifetime stats

Mr Ali has engaged in 15681 squad matches and has bagged 2482 first-place finishes, maintaining a win ratio of 15.82%. He has secured 48084 fragsfor a K/D ratio of 3.64.

The popular YouTuber has taken part in 1674 duo games and bettered his foes on 246 occasions, leading to a win rate of 14.69%. With 4305 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.01.

The internet star has 3637 solo matches against his name and has a win tally of 376 games, converting to a win percentage of 10.33%. He has eliminated 7760 foes and retained a K/D ratio of 2.38.

Ranked stats

The content creator has 10 Booyahs in 39 ranked squad games, corresponding to a win rate of 25.64%. In the process, he has registered 226 kills, sustaining a K/D ratio of 7.79.

In addition, the streamer has featured in a single solo match and has eight frags with a K/D ratio of 8.

Note: The stats used in the article in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

His earnings

The estimations of his earnings as per Social Blade

As reported by Social Blade, Mr Ali earns approximately around $165 to $2.6K monthly from his YouTube channel. His estimated yearly earnings are in the range of $2K to $31.7K.

His YouTube channel

Mr Ali started with Free Fire related content creation back in March 2019, as that is when the oldest video on the channel was uploaded. Ever since, he has uploaded 208 videos.

This link will take the players to Mr Ali’s YouTube channel.

Social media handles

Mr Ali is active on Instagram and players can use this link to visit his profile.

