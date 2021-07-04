FF Antaryami's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more in July 2021

Sandeep Panwar, also known by his in-game name FF Antaryami, is a renowned Free Fire content creator on YouTube. He hails from Uttrakhand, India.

There are currently 385 videos on his YouTube channel, with over 393 million views. The channel has 2.83 million subscribers, having grown 7.5 times in the last year.

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID and stats

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID is 297537840. His stats as of July 4th, 2021, are as follows:

Lifetime stats

FF Antaryami’s lifetime stats

FF Antaryami has played 11268 squad games and has won on 2358 occasions, making his win rate 20.92%. He eliminated 31816 opponents at a K/D ratio of 3.57 in this mode.

The YouTuber has 436 Booyahs in 4842 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 9.00%. He has 13984 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.17.

FF Antaryami has also secured 300 victories in 3830 solo matches, maintaining a win rate of 7.83%. He bagged 8517 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.41 in this mode.

Ranked stats

FF Antaryami’s ranked stats

FF Antaryami has played 16 squad matches in the current ranked season and has won 6 of them, translating to a win rate of 37.50%. With 63 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 6.30.

The content creator has also played 7 ranked duo games but is yet to secure a win. He racked up 23 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.29 in this mode.

FF Antaryami is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode this season.

Note: The stats used in the article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

FF Antaryami’s earnings

FF Antaryami’s earnings as per Social Blade

According to Social Blade, Sandeep Panwar earns approximately $7.3K - $116.9K per month from his YouTube channel. Meanwhile, his estimated yearly earnings are between $87.6K and $1.4M.

FF Antaryami’s YouTube channel

FF Antaryami has been creating content on YouTube for over a year and a half, with the first video on his channel posted in January 2020. As mentioned before, he has 357 videos on the channel, with 392 million views combined.

In the last 30 days, the channel has gained 140k subscribers and 29.216 million views.

Players can click on this link to visit FF Antaryami’s channel.

FF Antaryami’s social media handles

Here are the links to FF Antaryami's social media profiles:

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

He also has a Discord server that players can join by clicking here.

