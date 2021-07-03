Titanium Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more in July 2021

Bharat Nath, aka Titanium Gamer, is one of the biggest Free Fire content creators in India. He frequently posts gameplay clips and other Free Fire-related videos on his YouTube channel.

In the last year, the subscriber count on Titanium Gamer's channel has increased from 1.26 million to 2.96 million, which is a massive growth of around 135%.

Titanium Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Titanium Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 256557979. His stats as of July 3rd, 2021, are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Titanium Gamer’s lifetime stats

Titanium Gamer has played 16015 squad games and has emerged victorious in 3938 of them, maintaining a win rate of 24.58%. He racked up 48336 kills at a K/D ratio of 4 in this mode.

The YouTuber has won 230 of the 1780 duo games that he has played, making his win rate 12.92%. With 5434 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 3.51.

Titanium Gamer has also played 1135 solo matches and has triumphed in 165 of them, translating to a win rate of 14.53%. He bagged 3734 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.85 in this mode.

Also read: NayanAsin's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more in July 2021

Ranked stats

Titanium Gamer’s ranked stats

Titanium Gamer has 26 Booyahs in 54 ranked squad matches this season, making his win rate 48.14%. He has 252 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 9.

The content creator is yet to play any other ranked game this season.

Also read: Gaming Aura’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more in June 2021

Titanium Gamer’s earnings

Titanium Gamer's YouTube earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Titanium Gamer's monthly earnings from YouTube are in the range of $2.3K - $37.2K. Meanwhile, his yearly income is said to be in the range of $27.9K - $446.3K.

Titanium Gamer’s YouTube channel

The oldest stream on Titanium Gamer’s YouTube channel was posted back in October 2018. Since then, he has uploaded 1418 videos, which have garnered more than 274 million views combined.

As mentioned before, Titanium Gamer’s YouTube channel currently has 2.96 million subscribers. This link will redirect readers to the channel.

Titanium Gamer’s social media handles

Here are the links to Titanium Gamer’s official social media profiles:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Discord server: Click here

Also read: Alpha FF's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more in June 2021

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh