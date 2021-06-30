Gaming Aura’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more in June 2021

Abhishek Singh Bisht, otherwise known as Gaming Aura in the Indian Free Fire community, is a professional caster. He also won the best Free Fire casting duo of the year award alongside MambaSR in 2020.

The player is a renowned content creator and has a channel with more than 922K subscribers. He has accumulated over 38K subscribers and five million views in the last 30 days.

Gaming Aura’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 152111745. Gaming Aura’s stats are:

Lifetime stats

Gaming Aura has competed in 4997 squad games and has precisely 700 first-place finishes, leading to a win rate of 14.00%. He has registered 11865 frags in these matches for a K/D ratio of 2.76.

The streamer has taken part in 4253 duo matches and bettered his foes on 358 occasions, corresponding to a win percentage of 8.41%. In the process, he has eliminated 11228 rivals at a K/D ratio of 2.88.

Lastly, the professional caster has played 2958 solo matches and remained undefeated in 208 of these, securing a win ratio of 7.03%. He has bagged 6296 kills and sustained a K/D ratio of 2.29.

Ranked stats

Abhishek has 47 Booyahs in 331 ranked squad games, approximating a win ratio of 14.19%. With 1171 kills, he holds a K/D ratio of 4.12.

The content creator has featured in 189 duo matches and has a win tally of five games which comes down to a win percentage of 2.64%. He has notched 502 frags, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.73.

The YouTuber has won two of the eight solo games this season, translating to a win rate of 25%. He has registered 88 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 14.67.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator plays more matches in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Gaming Aura’s estimated earnings

As per Social Blade, Gaming Aura’s estimated monthly earnings from the YouTube channel are around $1.3K to $20.2K. The approximated yearly income is about $15.1K to $242K.

YouTube channel

Aura Gaming started his journey on YouTube back in August 2018, and there has been no looking back since then. He has uploaded close to 540 videos and amassed 922K subscribers. The player also has more than 65 million views in total.

This is the link to his YouTube channel.

Social media handles

Gaming Aura is active on Twitter and Instagram. Here are the links to his profiles.

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Edited by Ravi Iyer