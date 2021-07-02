NayanAsin's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more in July 2021

The Assassins Army is one of the most popular Indian YouTube channels where players can find Free Fire content. The channel is owned by the duo of Nayan Shelke and Huzaif Pathan.

The channel has a massive subscriber count of 3.53 million, 240k of which were accumulated in the last 30 days.

NayanAsin’s Free Fire ID and stats

NayanAsin’s Free Fire ID is 148880273. His stats as of July 2nd, 2021, are as follows:

Lifetime stats

NayanAsin’s lifetime stats

NayanAsin has played 11357 squad games and has triumphed in 3246 of them, making his win rate 28.58%. He has 31948 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.94.

The content creator has secured 610 victories in 2107 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 28.95%. With 5566 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.72 in this mode.

NayanAsin has also played 799 solo matches and has won on 109 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 13.64%. He has 1438 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.08.

Ranked stats

NayanAsin’s ranked stats

NayanAsin has 45 Booyahs in 217 ranked squad matches this season, translating to a win rate of 20.73%. He killed 511 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.97 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 8 ranked duo matches but is yet to secure a win. He has 16 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.

NayanAsin has played 4 ranked solo games but is yet to register a victory. He racked up 6 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.50 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing it. These are subject to change as the YouTube continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

NayanAsin's earnings

Assassins Army's YouTube earnings

According to Social Blade, Assassins Army's monthly YouTube income is roughly around $11.7K - $187.5K. Meanwhile, the channel's yearly earnings are in the range of $140.6K and $2.2M.

NayanAsin's YouTube channel

Assassins Army was started by Nayan and Huzzai back in November 2019. The channel has grown considerably since then and currently boasts 3.53 million subscribers. It has 426 videos, with more than 377 million combined views.

Readers can click on this link to visit NayanAsin's YouTube channel.

NayanAsin's social media handles

To visit NayanAsin's Instagram profile, readers can click here.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh