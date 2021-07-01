M8N’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more in July 2021

M8N was one of the first Free Fire content creators on YouTube. He plays in the Middle East region and is known for his stellar gameplay in the battle royale.

M8N currently has 6.43 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, 100k of which were accumulated in the last 30 days.

M8N’s Free Fire ID and stats

M8N’s Free Fire ID is 608823917. His stats as of July 1st, 2021, are as follows:

Lifetime stats

M8N’s lifetime stats

M8N has played 16803 squad games and has triumphed in 1723 of them, making his win rate 10.25%. With 47753 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.17 in this mode.

The YouTuber has 821 Booyahs in 3194 duo games, translating to a win rate of 25.70%. He has 12498 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.27.

M8N has also played 1338 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 232 of them, maintaining a win rate of 17.33%. He bagged 4473 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.04 in this mode.

Ranked stats

M8N’s ranked stats

M8N has won 41 of the 571 ranked squad matches he has played this season, translating to a win rate of 7.18%. With a K/D ratio of 3.23, he has 1713 kills in these matches.

The content creator has also played 18 ranked duo games and has secured 6 victories, maintaining a win rate of 33.33%. He racked up 114 frags at a K/D ratio of 9.50 in this mode.

M8N has played 8 ranked solo games and has won on 2 occasions, making his win rate 25.00%. He has 49 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 8.17.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber plays more games in Free Fire.

M8N’s earnings

M8N's estimated earning from YouTube

According to Social Blade, M8N earns approximately $1.9K - $30.9K per month from his YouTube channel. Meanwhile, his estimated yearly income is in the range of $23.2K and $371.2K.

M8N’s YouTube channel

M8N posted his first Free Fire video on YouTube in April 2018. As mentioned before, he has a subscriber count of 6.43 million on the platform.

M8N has 205 videos on his channel, with over 382 million combined views.

Readers can click on this link to check out his YouTube channel.

M8N’s social media handles

Readers can click here to visit M8N's Instagram profile.

