OP Vincenzo's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more in June 2021

OP Vincenzo is a well-known content creator in the Free Fire community. He has 6.17 million subscribers on YouTube.

His channel has garnered 130k subscribers and 8.442 million views in the last 30 days alone.

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID and stats

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID is 437144862. His stats as of June 29th, 2021, are as follows:

Lifetime stats

OP Vincenzo’s lifetime stats

OP Vincenzo has played 21428 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 3543 of them, maintaining a win rate of 16.53%. He bagged 76678 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.29 in this mode.

The YouTuber has 299 victories in 1727 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 17.31%. He has 5058 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.54.

OP Vincenzo has also played 1154 solo matches and has claimed 103 wins, making his win rate 8.92%. With 2869 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.73 in this mode.

Ranked stats

OP Vincenzo’s ranked stats

OP Vincenzo has 46 Booyahs in 644 squad games in the current ranked season, translating to a win rate of 7.14%. He has 2406 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.02.

The content creator has also played 9 ranked duo matches but is yet to secure a victory. He bagged 25 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.78 in this mode.

OP Vincenzo is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode this season.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

OP Vincenzo’s earnings

OP Vincenzo’s earnings as per Social Blade

According to Social Blade, Vincenzo's monthly YouTube income is estimated to be between $2.1K and $33.8K. Meanwhile, his yearly income ranges from $25.3K to $405.2K.

OP Vincenzo’s YouTube channel

OP Vincenzo began making Free Fire videos on YouTube in December 2018. Since then, he has posted more than 400 videos on the channel. These videos have received over 407 million views combined.

Readers can click here to visit OP Vincenzo’s YouTube channel.

Aside from YouTube, OP Vincenzo actively streams on Nimo TV.

OP Vincenzo’s social media handles

Readers can click this link to visit OP Vincenzo’s Instagram profile.

