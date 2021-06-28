5 best ways to get free diamonds for Free Fire Season 38 Elite Pass

The pre-order for the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 38 is now underway and is set to begin on July 1st, 2020. As always, it will feature a plethora of eye-catching and attractive bundles, gun skins, and more.

Users can pre-order the Elite Bundle for 999 diamonds to obtain the exclusive Guns for Hire hat. Otherwise, it can also be purchased after its release. The Elite Pass will cost 499 diamonds, while the Elite Bundle will cost the same as the during the pre-order

Often players don’t have enough in-game currency to purchase the pass. Thus, they look for alternative methods to get diamonds.

Note: The list of methods provided below is based on the writer’s preference. Players should go through the respective Terms and Policies before sharing any information with websites or applications.

Ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire

1) Google Opinion Rewards

(Image via Google Play Store)

It is an application developed by Google that offers users Google Play credits for answering simple and easy surveys. These usually include basic questions about themselves. Though this method is on the slower end of the scale, it is one of the most trusted methods.

Also, the frequency of the surveys and the rewards for answering them can vary depending on the users. Here is the link that players can use to visit the application’s page on Google Play Store.

2) Giveaways

Giveaways and custom rooms can also win players some diamonds

Several YouTubers organize numerous giveaways on their channels, especially when they achieve a milestone. This offers users a shot at obtaining in-game currency, i.e., diamonds. However, users aren’t guaranteed the rewards.

3) Events

Booyah is Garena’s dedicated application for streaming gaming videos. The developers regularly add several events to Free Fire where they have to watch videos on the app for a specific span of time to win various rewards like diamonds, in-game cosmetics, gun crates, and more.

To do this, users need to bind their Free Fire ID to Booyah ID.

4) GPT websites

Swagbucks is a popular GPT website

Get Paid To websites enable users to earn several rewards by completing tasks such as answering quizzes, surveys, and watching ads. In addition, players obtain gift cards for these activities, which they later use to purchase diamonds in Free Fire.

There are several popular ones like Swagbucks, PrizeRebel, YSense that they can utilize for this purpose.

5) GPT application

These are pretty similar to GPT websites but are just instead in the format of the applications. Usually, in them, users are required to complete simple tasks like surveys, and then they can cash out their rewards in various forms depending on their countries.

