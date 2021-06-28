Free Fire Elite Pass Season 38: Pre-order price, theme, free rewards, and more

Elite Pass is one of the best ways for users to acquire the cosmetics in Free Fire. Players must complete various daily and weekly missions to progress through the pass and earn different in-game cosmetics.

Garena releases a new Elite Pass at the beginning of every month. With the current pass almost drawing to a close, the developers have opened a pre-order for the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 38. This article provides users with an overview of the upcoming Elite Pass.

Everything to know about Free Fire Elite Pass Season 38

Pre-order price and theme

The new pass is based on Guns for Hire

Pre-order for the new Free Fire Elite Pass has commenced today, and it will set the players back by 999 diamonds. There is a special incentive for players to do so in the form of an exclusive Guns for Hire hat. Additionally, players will get 50 badges that will unlock the Royal Gunslinger Bundle.

The Elite Pass is called "Guns for Hire," and its pre-ordering is open until June 30th, 2021.

Leaked free rewards

Leaks about the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 38 have surfaced. Here are some of the free rewards:

Bounty Boss avatar at 5 badges (Image via Free Fire World / YouTube)

Guns for Hire T-Shirt (Image via Free Fire World / YouTube)

Most Wanted T-Shirt (Image via Free Fire World / YouTube)

Going for Bounty banner (Image via Free Fire World / YouTube)

Guns for Hire Backpack (Image via Free Fire World / YouTube)

Players can watch the video below to view all the leaked rewards:

How to pre-order

Players can follow the steps provided below to pre-order the Elite Pass:

Tap on the icon beside the upgrade icon

Step 1: First, players must open the Elite Pass section and then click the icon beside the upgrade icon.

Press the button with 999 diamonds.

Step 2: Next, they should press the "999 diamonds" button.

Players need to confirm their purchase by pressing the yellow button.

Step 3: A pop-up should appear, prompting users to confirm their purchase. Tap the yellow button to confirm the pre-order.

