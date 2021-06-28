TSG Jash (Two Side Gamers) Free Fire UID number, monthly income, discord link, and more

Two Side Gamers is among the most subscribed content creators of Free Fire on YouTube. Jash "TSG Jash" Dhoka and Ritik "TSG Ritik" Jain run the channel, and there is a lot of content around the game that players can explore.

With over 1.15 billion views combined, they boast a massive subscriber base of 8.02 million. A total of 320k subscribers and 84 million views have been accumulated in the last 30 days.

TSG Jash's Free Fire ID number and stats

His Free Fire UID number is 123643969. TSG Jash's stats as of today, i.e., June 28th:

Lifetime stats

TSG Jash has featured in 7122 squad games and has a win tally of 1688, retaining a win percentage of 23.70%. He has 16937 kills to his name and has a K/D ratio of 3.12.

In duo matches, the streamer has won 257 of the 2535 matches, converting to a win rate of 10.13%. With 4989 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.19.

The content creator has featured in 1383 solo matches and outplayed his foes on 114 occasions, adding up to a win rate of 8.24%. In the process, he has racked up 3170 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Ranked stats

Jash has participated in 27 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has nine first-place finishes, making his win rate 33.33%. Additionally, he has notched 96 kills in them, having a K/D ratio of 5.33.

The YouTuber has 14 duo matches to his name and is yet to secure a first-place finish. However, he has racked up 31 kills in these matches, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.21.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

His earnings as per Social Blade

According to Social Blade, the YouTuber's monthly earnings range from $21.1K to $337.1K. As of now, they have an estimated annual income ranging from $252.8K - $4M.

YouTube channel

The first video on Two Side Gamers was uploaded back in October 2019. They have collectively uploaded more than 1270 videos which have accumulated more than 1.15 billion views in total. They also boast a massive subscriber count of 8.02 million that places them 204th in India.

This link will take the players to their official channel.

Discord link and other social media handles

Here's the link to TSG Jash's Instagram profile.

Fans can use this link to visit the Two Side Gamers' Discord server.

Edited by Ravi Iyer