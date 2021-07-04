Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Amitbhai: Free Fire IDs, stats, and more compared

Ajjubhai and Amitbhai are two of the biggest names in the Indian Free Fire community. They are among the most subscribed and well-known content creators.

At the moment, the Total Gaming channel has more than 25.6 million subscribers, while Desi Gamers has 10.7 million, which underlines their popularity among the masses. They also boast 4.04 billion and 1.42 billion views, respectively.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has competed in 11795 squad games and has come out on top on 2883 occasions, maintaining a win ratio of 24.44%. He has accumulated 44434 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.99.

Meanwhile, he has won 345 of the 1774 duo matches, ensuring a win percentage of around 19.44%. In the process, he has bagged 7051 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.93.

The YouTuber has played 937 solo games and has remained unbeaten on 87 occasions translating his win rate to 9.28%. He eliminated a total of 2431 enemies for a K/D ratio of 2.86.

Ranked stats

Total Gaming has 49 appearances in squad matches in the current ranked season and has a win tally of 29, retaining a win percentage of 59.18%. With 227 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 11.35.

Ajjubhai has also played a single duo game and has five kills.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has featured in 8546 squad matches and has 2346 victories, converting to a win rate of 27.48%. He has racked up 22413 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.62.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 4569 games and has triumphed in 771 of them, ensuring a win percentage of 16.87%. With a K/D ratio of 3.20, he has 12141 frags.

The content creator has 3514 solo games to his name and has 290 first-place finishes, adding up to a win ratio of 8.25%. In these matches, he has notched 8076 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has engaged in 49 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has 29 Booyahs, equating to a win percentage of 59.18%. He has accumulated 162 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 8.10.

Desi Gamers is yet to take part in the ranked solo or duo game.

Note: The stats used in the article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Comparison

Ajjubhai has the upper hand in lifetime solo and duo matches. Amitbhai has a greater win rate in the squad mode, whereas the former has a superior K/D ratio.

Ranked stats in solo and duo modes cannot be compared as 'Desi Gamers' is yet to feature in them, and Total Gaming has only played a single duo match. Both have the same win rate in squad matches, while Ajjubhai has the upper hand in the K/D ratio.

In subscriber count, Ajjubhai is placed 33rd in India, while Amitbhai is in the 126th position.

