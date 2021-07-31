Aditech’s Free Fire ID, stats, real name, income, Discord server link, and more

Atharvaditya Singh Rao, better known as Aditech, is one of the most promising Free Fire content creators, hailing from India. Since starting his journey over two years ago, he has garnered 3.57 million subscribers on his YouTube channel with around 295.83 million views combined.

He also has around 123K followers on his primary Instagram handle and 10000 members on his Discord server.

Aditech’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 779084851, and his stats as of today (July 31st) are:

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Aditech has competed in 5141 squad games and has a win tally of 2166, retaining a win percentage of 42.13%. With 13263 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 4.46.

The streamer has secured 217 victories from 2227 matches at a win rate of 9.74% in the duo mode. He has accumulated 4343 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.16.

The content creator has appeared in 2024 solo games and has bettered his foes in 210, having a win ratio of 10.37%. In the process, he has 3754 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 2.07.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has featured in 1091 ranked squad matches in the current season and has bettered his foes in 751, leading to a win rate of 68.83%. He has killed 4812 enemies, ensuring a K/D ratio of 14.15.

The internet star has played 19 duo games and has come out on top on 14 occasions, maintaining a win percentage of 73.68%. With a K/D ratio of 16.40, he has 82 frags.

Atharvaditya has also played 41 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 10, converting to a win ratio of 24.39%. He has notched 79 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 2.55.

Note: Aditech’s stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing, and these are subject to change.

Monthly income

Aditech's monthly income

According to estimates available on Social Blade, the monthly income of Aditech from his YouTube channel lies between $14.6K and $233K.

Discord link

Discord link

Readers can tap on this link to join Aditech’s Discord server.

YouTube channel

Aditech presently has 261 videos on his YouTube channel. He has gained 540K and 58.254 million views, respectively, in the previous 30 days.

