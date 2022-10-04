Aditech’s Free Fire MAX ID, headshots, in-game stats, monthly income, and more

Atharv Rao, aka Aditech, is consistently ranked among the most successful Free Fire content creators on YouTube. With his skillful gameplay and humorous commentary, he has quickly become a popular name in the game's Indian community.

His primary channel, Aditech, boasts 7.66 million subscribers already. He also runs a few other channels, including Gaming Logger (624k subscribers), Aditech Army (342k subscribers), and Aditech Shorts (230k subscribers).

Aditech’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and other details

Aditech’s Free Fire MAX ID is 779084851. He is placed in the Gold 1 tier in the BR-Ranked Season 29 and Gold 3 tier in the CS-Ranked Season 15. His stats as of 4 October 2022 are as follows:

BR Career

Aditech's BR Career stats (Image via Garena0

Aditech has participated in 2086 solo matches and conquered the opposition in 217 games, resulting in a win rate of 10.40%. He has bagged 3964 frags with 1628 headshots, converting to a K/D ratio of 2.12 and a headshot ratio of 41.07%.

He has triumphed in 220 out of 2249 duo encounters, converting to a win rate of 9.78%. The internet star has amassed 4441 frags with 1641 headshots, attaining a K/D ratio of 2.19 and a headshot ratio of 36.95%.

Aditech has also achieved 2268 Booyahs in 5485 squad encounters, with a win rate of 41.34%. He has 14448 frags with 4696 headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 4.49 and a headshot ratio of 32.50%.

BR Ranked

Aditech's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has featured in one solo game but has failed to acquire a single win or a frag.

Aditech has also played one duo match and maintains a 100% win rate. He has taken out 40 opponents with 34 headshots, retaining a K/D ratio of 40 and a headshot ratio of 85%.

The YouTuber has made three appearances in ranked squad games and prevailed over the opposition once, amounting to a win rate of 33.33%. With ten eliminations and four headshots, Atharv Rao has maintained a K/D ratio of 5 and a headshot ratio of 40%.

Note: Aditech’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 4 October 2022. They will change as he participates in more matches in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

Aditech's estimated monthly income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade reports Atharv Rao’s estimated monthly income through his Aditech YouTube channel to be within the range of $4.6K and $73.2K. The yearly revenue through the channel is expected to be between $54.9K and $878.5K.

YouTube channel

Atharv has focused on creating Free Fire content for quite a few years and has made a name for himself in the game's Indian community. His popularity skyrocketed after mid-2020, and he accumulated a large number of subscribers in a short duration.

He garnered a million subscribers in 2021, and this increased several times during the same year. Aditech channel has grown substantially in the last 30 days alone, garnering 120k subscribers and 18.301 million views.

