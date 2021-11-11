Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID details: K/D ratio, monthly income, real name, and Discord server link

Ajjubhai is a name that almost everyone in the Indian Free Fire community recognizes. He is one of the most popular gaming content creators globally, and has amassed an enormous fan base as a result of his incredible videos.

Aside from Free Fire, he regularly uploads content related to games such as Minecraft. His YouTube channel Total Gaming boasts over 29.4 million subscribers at the time of writing. In addition to this, his total number of views exceeds 5.107 billion.

Ajjubhai’s real name, Free Fire ID, and stats

Ajjubhai’s real name is Ajay. His Free Fire ID is 451012596, and his stats as of today, 11 November 2021 are:

Lifetime stats

Total Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai has played 12539 lifetime squad games in Free Fire and has 3007 first-place finishes, converting to a win rate of 23.98%. With 48284 kills, the player has secured a K/D ratio of 5.07.

Coming to duo mode, he has 356 wins in the 1822 matches, which comes down to a win percentage of 19.53%. In the process, he has 7266 frags with a K/D ratio of 4.96.

Lastly, Total Gaming has played 984 solo games and has managed to better his foes in 90 games, corresponding to a win ratio of 9.14%. He has accumulated 2519 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.82.

Ranked stats

Total Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current season, Ajjubhai has featured in 171 squad matches and has 25 Booyahs, leading to a win percentage of 14.61%. He has 843 kills to his name, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.77.

Apart from this, he has played eight ranked duo games and has five wins, maintaining a win rate of 62.50%. With a K/D ratio of 15.00, he has 45 frags.

Ajjubhai has also participated in four solo matches and has bagged ten kills at a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Note: The stats mentioned were recorded at the time of writing but may change as Ajjubhai continues to play matches in Free Fire.

Monthly income and Discord link

Total Gaming's income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Ajjubhai’s monthly income ranges from $34.9K to $557.7K.

To join Total Gaming’s Discord server, readers can use this link.

YouTube channel

Ajjubhai has been posting content on YouTube for the past few years, witnessing a massive rise in numbers. There are 1632 videos on his channel, with the highest-watched video reaching over 43 million views.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

He has three other channels named Total Gaming Live, AJJUBHAI, and TG Highlights.

Edited by Siddharth Satish