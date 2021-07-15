Ajjubhai's (Total Gaming) Free Fire ID, real name, monthly income, YouTube channel rank, and more stats

Total Gaming, also known as Ajjubhai, is one of the biggest gaming content creators in India, with most of his videos revolving around Free Fire. He also makes content related to games like Minecraft, GTA 5, and more.

Ajjubhai’s primary YouTube channel has already surpassed 26 million subscribers.

Ajjubhai’s real name and Free Fire ID

Ajjubhai's real name is Ajay. His Free Fire ID is 451012596. Here are his latest in-game stats:

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 11814 squad games and has secured 2890 victories, which translates to a win rate of 24.46%. He has 44487 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.99.

The YouTuber has also played 1776 duo matches and has 346 Booyahs, making his win rate 19.48%. With 7057 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.93 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has played 939 solo games and has triumphed in 87 of them, maintaining a win rate of 9.26%. He has 2433 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.86.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

Ajjubhai has played 63 ranked squad matches this season and has won on 34 occasions, making his win rate 53.96%. He killed 266 enemies at a K/D ratio of 9.17 in this mode.

The content creator has secured 1 Booyah in the 3 ranked duo games that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 33.3%. With a K/D ratio of 5.50, he has 11 kills in these matches.

Ajjubhai has not played a game in the ranked solo mode this season.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s YouTube income

Ajjubhai’s earnings on YouTube, as per Social Blade

Ajjubhai’s monthly income from his primary YouTube channel is said to be between $69.7K and $1.1 million. His yearly earnings from the channel are estimated to be in the range of $836.9K and $13.4 million.

Ajjubhai’s YouTube channel and rank

Ajjubhai’s primary YouTube channel currently has 1417 videos, with over 4.148 billion combined views. The channel has accrued around 1 million subscribers and 278.977 million views in the last 30 days.

When it comes to the number of subscribers, Ajjubhai’s primary YouTube channel is ranked in the 137th position worldwide.

Readers can use this link to visit the channel.

