Ajjubhai’s (Total Gaming) Free Fire ID, stats, real name, channel views, and income details in August 2021

Ajay, otherwise known as Ajjubhai, has made his mark in the Indian Free Fire community, and has established himself as one of the country's most popular gaming content creators.

He has a staggering 26.7 million subscribers on his primary YouTube channel, "Total Gaming," and has amassed 4.4 billion views. He is also widely followed on Instagram with 2.9 million followers.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596 and his stats as of today (August 4th) are:

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai has competed in 11931 squad games and has come out victorious on 2906 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 24.35%. With a K/D ratio of 4.98, the player has 44949 kills.

The content creator has won 347 of the 1777 duo matches he has played, resulting in a win rate of 19.52%. He has killed 7061 enemies with a K/D ratio of 4.94.

The YouTuber has played 956 solo games and has a win tally of 87, resulting in a win rate of 9.10%. Total Gaming has 2440 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.81.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current season, Ajjubhai has participated in 234 squad matches and has outshined his enemies in 48, resulting in a win rate of 20.51%. He notched 720 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.87.

He has played four duo games and has two victories, resulting in a win rate of 50%. With 15 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 7.50.

Lastly, Total Gaming has featured in 6 solo matches and has four frags with a K/D ratio of 0.67.

Note: Ajjubhai's stats were recorded at the time of this article. They can change as he plays more games in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Income

Image via Social Blade

In the estimates present on Social Blade, the monthly income of Ajjubhai is stated to be around $87.2K - $1.4 million. Whereas his yearly earnings lie in the range of $1 million - $16.7 million.

Ajjubhai’s YouTube channel

Ajjubhai has been creating videos on the “Total Gaming” YouTube channel for over two and a half years. At the time of writing, he has around 1461 videos. As mentioned above, he has 26.7 million subscribers and over 4.4 billion views.

In the last 30 days, Total Gaming has garnered 1.1 million subscribers and 348.799 million views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish