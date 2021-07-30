Ajjubhai's (Total Gaming) Free Fire sensitivity settings for headshots revealed (2021)

Ajay, popularly known as Ajjubhai of Total Gaming, is one of the most famous Indian Free Fire YouTubers. He ranks among the top Free Fire YouTubers globally in terms of subscribers. The renowned YouTuber has amassed great clout in the Free Fire community due to his skills and gameplay.

Although his channel features gameplay videos of other games like Minecraft and GTA V, it is Free Fire that is the main feature. Ajjubhai often shares various kinds of tips, tricks, tutorials, and gameplay settings on his channel. In the past, his channel also featured his game’s sensitivity settings.

Here’s a look at Ajjubhai’s preferred Free Fire sensitivity settings for headshots and greater control:

What are the Free Fire sensitivity settings that Ajjubhai uses?

Total Gaming features tons of Free Fire gameplay videos (Image via Total Gaming/YT)

Player ID and IGN:

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID: 451012596

IGN: ajjubhai94

Ajjubhai’s preferred sensitivity settings for headshots

Sensitivity settings revealed by Ajjubhai (Image via Total Gaming/YT)

General - 47

Red Dot - 50

2x Scope - 82

4x Scope - 86

AWM Scope - 0

Ajjubhai suggested that players adjust the general sensitivity to 100 if they are not comfortable. He also mentioned that apart from sensitivity, the HUD layout, control settings, and display settings also play a vital role in executing headshots.

How to change the sensitivity in Free Fire?

Players can hit the training grounds to get a better knowledge of sensitivity and controls (Image via Free Fire)

Players should use the following steps to tweak the sensitivity settings in Free Fire:

Step 1 - Locate the settings icon in the top-right corner and tap on it.

Step 2 - Click on the sensitivity tab to see the default settings.

Step 3 - Tweak the settings as follows:

General - 45-50

Red Dot - 48-53

2x Scope - 80-85

4x Scope - 84-89

AWM Scope - 0-5

Players do not necessarily need to copy the exact sensitivity settings of Ajjubhai and can adjust them to their taste. Players can also keep the Free Look sensitivity between 75-80.

Once gamers have adjusted their sensitivity, they will have to grind hard in Free Fire to get used to the new settings. They can hit the training grounds, Classic mode, Clash squad mode, or even custom rooms to practice.

The practice will also be insightful in understanding the best HUD layout and control settings for oneself.

Edited by Siddharth Satish