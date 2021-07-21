Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Jonty Gaming: Who has better Free Fire stats so far?

Ajjubhai, otherwise known as Total Gaming, is one of the most celebrated Free Fire content creators on YouTube. He has over 26.3 million subscribers and over 4.24 billion views in less than three years of starting his YouTube channel.

Jonty Gaming, aka Jonty, is among India’s most successful esports players. He represents Team Elite, which finished second at the Free Fire India Championship Fall 2020 and the Free Fire Tri-Series 2021. He also runs a popular YouTube channel with close to 3 million subscribers.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596. His stats as of July 21st,2021, are:

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai has played 11844 squad games and has claimed first place in 2893 of these, managing a win percentage of 24.42%. He has notched 44600 kills and sustained a K/D ratio of 4.98.

He has featured in 1777 duo matches and has a win tally of 347 games, securing a win rate of 19.52%. With 7061 frags, the streamer has retained a K/D ratio of 4.94.

The content creator has 939 appearances in solo games and has remained unbeaten in 87 of these, ensuring a win ratio of 9.26%. In the process, he has eliminated 2433 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 2.86.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Total Gaming has 37 Booyahs in 102 squad games, which comes down to a win rate of 36.27%. He has registered 382 kills and upheld a K/D ratio of 5.88.

The broadcaster has contested in four duo matches and maintained a 50% win rate, i.e., he has two victories. He has secured 15 frags for a K/D ratio of 7.50.

Also read: Free Fire redeem codes for today (July 20th): Get free pet, room card and vouchers

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 180830489. Jonty Gaming’s stats as of July 21st, 2021, are:

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Jonty Gaming has won 6450 of the 17003 squad games, retaining a win rate of 37.93%. He has bagged 55755 kills and has a K/D ratio of 5.28.

The broadcaster has participated in 2075 duo matches and has bettered his foes 502 times, which comes down to a win rate of 4.27. He has 6710 frags.

The internet star is just a Booyah short of the 700-mark in just 4802 solo matches, corresponding to a win percentage of 14.55%. He has eliminated 14403 foes, leading up to a K/D ratio of 3.51.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Jonty has engaged in 68 squad matches this season and has clinched nine of them, approximating a win rate of 13.23%. He has notched 218 kills and has a K/D ratio of 3.69.

Lastly, the YouTuber has 22 solo matches to his name but is yet to score a victory. He has registered 52 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.36.

Also read: Free Fire City Open Play-Ins: Winners, MVP, and more

Comparison

Jonty Gaming has a higher K/D ratio and a better win rate in lifetime squad and solo matches. Meanwhile, Ajjubhai takes the lead on both fronts in the duo games.

The stats of the ranked solo and duo games cannot be evaluated since Ajjubhai hasn’t played any solo games while Jonty Gaming is yet to feature in the duo matches. The former has superior stats in squad games.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: Slumber Queen’s Free Fire ID, stats, real name, monthly income, Discord link, and subscribers revealed

Edited by Ravi Iyer