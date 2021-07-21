Slumber Queen’s Free Fire ID, stats, real name, monthly income, Discord link, and subscribers revealed

Several players have taken up content creation related to Free Fire in recent years, and this exercise has witnessed a massive rise. One of them is Slumber Queen, and her YouTube channel has gained a lot of popularity lately. She regularly uploads videos in Tamil and has accumulated a subscriber count of over 648K.

As of July 2020, Slumber Queen had 200K subscribers, so she has gained over 400K in the succeeding year.

Slumber Queen’s Free Fire ID and real name

Slumber Queen’s real name is Pavi, and her Free Fire ID is 525471774. Listed below are her stats:

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Slumber Queen has competed in 14111 squad games and has 4077 Booyahs, corresponding to a win percentage of 28.89%. In the process, the player has bagged 26547 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 2.65.

The YouTuber has won 281 of the 2009 duo matches, maintaining a win rate of 13.98%. She has collected 3222 frags in the mode at a K/D ratio of 1.86.

The content creator has appeared in 1207 solo games and has 64 first-place finishes, leading to a win ratio of 5.30%. At a K/D ratio of 2.00, she has 2281 eliminations.

Also read: How to get a permanent pet and more rewards in Free Fire using redeem codes

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Pavi has featured in 339 ranked squad matches and has outshined her enemies in 59, converting to a win rate of 17.40%. She has notched 983 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.51.

The streamer has 24 games to her name in the duo mode but is yet to win one. With 74 frags, she has a K/D ratio of 3.08.

Note: Slumber Queen’s stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Monthly income

Income of Slumber Queen (Image via Social Blade)

According to the estimates on Social Blade, Slumber Queen’s earnings from her YouTube channel lie in the range of $299 to $4.8K.

Also read: 50 best Garena Free Fire names for beginners with stylish symbols and fonts

Discord link

Link to her server (Image via Discord)

Using this link, players can join Slumber Queen’s Discord server.

YouTube channel

Slumber Queen has created content for a few years and has made her mark in the Free Fire community. She now has 412 videos with 28.05 million views on her channel.

Moreover, Pavi has garnered 25K subscribers and 1.19 million views in the last 30 days.

Also read: Heroshima YT’s Free Fire ID, real name, monthly income, stats, and more

Edited by Ravi Iyer